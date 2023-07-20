Ron DeSantis Defends Jason Aldean’s Anti-Riot Video: ‘Give Me A Break’

Videos by OutKick

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis fully supports Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town.”

The popular country song about not tolerating riots and violence has shot to the top of the music charts, but it hasn’t been without controversy.

Some people have foolish claimed Jason Aldean’s music video promotes violence. Yes, the anti-riot/pro-America music video is apparently promoting violence.

Make it make sense. Well, people are choosing sides. You can either view it as a piece of art or you can join the outrage mob which supports CMT pulling it.

Jason Aldean is shooting up the charts with “Try That In A Small Town.” (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Ron DeSantis supports Jason Aldean.

There’s no question Ron DeSantis, who is the number two leading candidate to be the 2024 Republican nominee, knows what side he’s on. He thinks it’s nuts people are upset and pushing for the song to be canceled.

“We need to restore sanity to this country. What is going on that [Aldean’s song] is something that would be censored? I mean, give me a break. We’re off the rocker here in the United States with a lot of this stuff. With cancel culture, with big tech censorship, with a lot of stuff the federal government is doing policing so called “misinformation.” We need to get back on kilter and start having a free society again and embracing truth,” the Florida Governor and Republican Presidential candidate told Fox News during a Thursday morning interview.

DeSantis also tweeted Wednesday night that the country music star had absolutely “nothing to apologize for.”

When the media attacks you, you’re doing something right. @Jason_Aldean has nothing to apologize for. https://t.co/oEhCFS4CGM — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 19, 2023

A lot of people agree with Ron DeSantis’ outlook on Jason Aldean.

It’s pretty safe to say Ron DeSantis’ outlook is one that most rational people will hear and agree with. We do need to get back to a normal level of discourse and a more “live and let live” mentality.

People are seriously trying to cancel Jason Aldean because he *checks notes* doesn’t believe in rioting and shined a light on the destruction of 2020.

The logical conclusion to that thinking is you must think riots are okay and can’t be criticized. An even bigger galaxy brain take was Sheryl Crow claiming because Aldean survived the Las Vegas shooting that he can’t be pro-gun or anti-riot. The Olympic gymnastics are truly impressive.

People are furious Jason Aldean released a music video for the pro-America song “Try That In A Small Town.” (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/ACMA2019/Getty Images for ACM)

Ron DeSantis, just like many people, took a look at the video and quickly determined there was nothing wrong with it. It’s music and art. It should be protected no matter what Aldean or anyone else sings about. Sure, you can disagree but who seriously thinks Aldean was promoting violence?

The entire point of “Try That In A Small Town” is that rural communities look out for each other and refuse to tolerate violence and destruction.

Ron DeSantis defends Jason Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town.” (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Whose side are you on? Let us know in the comments below. Something tells me a lot of OutKick readers will agree with Ron DeSantis that it’s time for common sense to make a return.