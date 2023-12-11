Ron DeSantis Says Wife Of Gavin Newsom Ended Debate To Prevent Further Damage To California Governor’s Reputation

Florida Governor and United States presidential candidate Ron DeSantis dropped a bombshell on Monday. Appearing with OutKick founder Clay Travis and his co-host Buck Sexton on Clay & Buck, DeSantis claimed that the wife of California Gov. Gavin Newsom rushed onto the debate set and demanded the debate conclude.

The pair debated last month as both men seek to earn the bid for presidency from their respective parties.

People watch a debate between California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during a watch party.
Generally, the winner of the debate depends on which side you’re on. However, DeSantis says that Newsom’s wife, Jennifer, believed the Florida Gov. dominated the California Gov.

So much so, in fact, that she allegedly rushed into a closed TV set and put an end to the debate.

DeSantis said the debate went to commercial right around the time that the 90-minute allotment ended. He noted that the commercial break came shortly after his takedown of Newsom on the terrible state of San Francisco.

Sean Hannity, the host, asked if the pair wanted to continue. DeSantis said he was willing to keep going.

“We go to commercial break and there was a woman that came out and she said ‘hard stop, hard stop, it’s over, it’s over,'” DeSantis recalled on Clay & Buck. “I didn’t necessarily know who it was at the time, but then come to find out that it was his wife.

“I was 100% willing to continue the debate but they didn’t want to do it.”

OutKick reached out to Newsom’s camp for comment. They have not responded as of publishing time.

This is a very telling revelation from DeSantis about Newsom. Clearly, the debate didn’t go the way the California Governor, and his wife, wanted it to go.

That’s what usually happens when people try to use feelings to debate rather than facts.

