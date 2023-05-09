Roland Martin Calls For Someone To ‘Wipe Out’ Republican Party To Stop Mass Shootings

Videos by OutKick

Fired CNN host Roland Martin is calling for someone to “wipe out the Republican Party.”

Martin says doing so is the only way to prevent mass shootings. Tellingly, he made his comments on MSNBC — the only liberal network that still turns to him for analysis.

.@rolandsmartinon the Texas mass shooting: "The only way to change any of this is to completely wipe out the Republican Party. Somebody has to say it. Greg Abbott, the governor, is sick and demented." pic.twitter.com/1VS6nJRgvp — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 8, 2023

Martin and Michael Steele together to discuss the future of the country is a fine touch.

As Fox News contributor Joe Concha notes, “It was just in 2016 that someone thought it was a good idea to have this guy moderate a presidential Town Hall, where he reportedly shared the questions being asked with the Clinton campaign in advance. Yup- keeping giving him airtime to make declarations like this.”

The irony is also rich in Roland Martin calling Governor Abbott “sick and demented.” Case in point below:

I don’t give a damn what some grossly unqualified Donald Trump judge said, I’m double masked and wearing goggles on this Nashville to DC flight. I had COVID in December. Y’all can KISS MY ASS about me not wanting it again. And any fool saying they don’t matter is a damn liar. pic.twitter.com/cHJ9oUYWo4 — rolandsmartin (@rolandsmartin) April 19, 2022

On a more serious note, the MSNBC segment is the exact type of fear-mongering folks like Martin accuse the Right of committing.

The discussion of mass shooting prevention is riddled with talking points and absent solutions. Calls for gun control do not progress. At this point, it’s used more to vilify the GOP than to actually spark change.

If MSNBC actually sought change, it’d pivot toward solutions that we could actually achieve, such as the following examples Megyn Kelly suggested on Twitter over the weekend:

“Serious q for gun control advocates: you’ve failed to effect change. Pls face it. You can’t do it, thx to the 2A. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact, but fact it is. What’s next? Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS?”

“Mental health interventions (smthg real, not the BS we now do), greater willingness to lock ppl up (w/protocols in place for civil libs) who are deemed to be threats, fortification of soft targets, coordination of media response to not lionize shooters, etc.”

But, I know, mental health isn’t as spicy of a discussion. Nor as advantageous for duds like Martin.

Thereby it’s all about the guns. And in Martin’s case, “wiping out” the entire GOP.

Those are not solutions. That’s hysteria, a means to keep society fuming, and perhaps an incitement of violence.

Oh, the irony.