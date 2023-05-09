Roland Martin Calls For Someone To ‘Wipe Out’ Republican Party To Stop Mass Shootings

Videos by OutKick
Fired CNN host Roland Martin is calling for someone to “wipe out the Republican Party.”
Martin says doing so is the only way to prevent mass shootings. Tellingly, he made his comments on MSNBC — the only liberal network that still turns to him for analysis.
Martin and Michael Steele together to discuss the future of the country is a fine touch.
As Fox News contributor Joe Concha notes, “It was just in 2016 that someone thought it was a good idea to have this guy moderate a presidential Town Hall, where he reportedly shared the questions being asked with the Clinton campaign in advance. Yup- keeping giving him airtime to make declarations like this.”
The irony is also rich in Roland Martin calling Governor Abbott “sick and demented.” Case in point below:
On a more serious note, the MSNBC segment is the exact type of fear-mongering folks like Martin accuse the Right of committing.
The discussion of mass shooting prevention is riddled with talking points and absent solutions. Calls for gun control do not progress. At this point, it’s used more to vilify the GOP than to actually spark change.
If MSNBC actually sought change, it’d pivot toward solutions that we could actually achieve, such as the following examples Megyn Kelly suggested on Twitter over the weekend:
“Serious q for gun control advocates: you’ve failed to effect change. Pls face it. You can’t do it, thx to the 2A. We’re all well aware you don’t like that fact, but fact it is. What’s next? Must we just stay here sad, concerned, lamenting? Could we possibly talk OTHER SOLUTIONS?”
“Mental health interventions (smthg real, not the BS we now do), greater willingness to lock ppl up (w/protocols in place for civil libs) who are deemed to be threats, fortification of soft targets, coordination of media response to not lionize shooters, etc.”
But, I know, mental health isn’t as spicy of a discussion. Nor as advantageous for duds like Martin.
Thereby it’s all about the guns. And in Martin’s case, “wiping out” the entire GOP.
Those are not solutions. That’s hysteria, a means to keep society fuming, and perhaps an incitement of violence.
Oh, the irony.
When Democrats reverse their party platform of pushing to release convicted criminals and eliminating mandatory prison sentences for using a gun to commit a crime, because of “equity,” then maybe I’ll believe they care about public safety