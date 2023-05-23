Roger Goodell Contract Extension Nearly Done, Will Keep Him As NFL Commissioner Until 2027

Videos by OutKick

All those folks in New England who mocked Roger Goodell with those T-shirts and all the critics who have fired torpedoes at his tenure are going to be disappointed, because the NFL commissioner is getting a contract extension soon.

Very soon.

A source told OutKick the issue was discussed among ownership at the NFL’s spring meeting in Minneapolis the past three days and an agreement in principle is nearly done.

The extension will run through March of 2027, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters.

Irsay confirmed the contract is all but done, and suggested this would be Goodell’s last one with owners.

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field before the preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Jim Irsay Says Goodell Might Stay Beyond Extension

“There’s just a lot of pressure, a lot of hard work, a lot of responsibility,” Irsay told reporters. “So he may want to do some other things as he gets into his later 60s.”

Goodell is 64-years-old so three more years will indeed take him to his latter 60s. That will extend his total tenure as the NFL’s commissioner to 31 seasons.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told multiple reporters an announcement on Goodell’s extension is forthcoming.

Goodell himself was asked about continuing on during a press conference. He declined to address that topic but did speak on the possibility he might be convinced to continue on after he retires as long as some of his current duties are taken off his plate.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell walks onto the field wearing a #3 hat for Damar Hamlin prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Goodell Addresses Possibilities

“It’s something that has come up,” Goodell admitted. “So this will be when I retire, it’ll be the third transition that I’ve been through as commissioner. That discussion has come up on every single one of those.

“I have no doubt it will come up again. It’s a healthy discussion to have, the job changes over the years. It’s changed even while I have been commissioner. So I know that we will have those discussions at the appropriate time.”

Goodell’s current contract does not expire until March of 2024. It is not known exactly what the commissioner makes.

But the NFL is the highest-rated and most-popular sports league in America. Goodell has worked to expand that reach to international markets and has even discussed adding a Europe division to the league.

Goodell made a reported $63.9 million in fiscal year 2019-2020. In 2020-21, he took a pay cut to zero during COVID-19 but has since made up for that shortfall, per sources.

It’s not known the salaries on his extension but “bet on a raise tied to performance metrics,” per a source.

