Roger Federer, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Take Legendary Black Tie Selfie With Insanely Large Net Worth

Roger Federer is retiring from professional tennis and this weekend’s Laver Cup will be his sendoff. The fifth-annual tournament is held on indoor hard courts in London and pits Team Europe against the Rest of the World.

On Thursday, prior to what became a bizarre first match on Friday, players partook in a gala dinner. Last night’s event led to one of the most epic photos in tennis history.

Across from the famous Tower Bridge, four of the sport’s icons gathered in black tie for a selfie. Federer, Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are the four best tennis players in modern history, if not of all-time and they were able to put their rivalries aside for an Instagram pic amongst friends.

The picture includes some of the most legendary tennis players to ever do it. In turn, it includes some of the most wealthy tennis players to ever do it.

The combined net worth amongst Nadal, Federer, Djokovic and Murray is eye-popping.

Federer, who accrued a whopping $130 million in prize money over the course of his illustrious career, is estimated to be worth about $550 million. And he probably has a few Swiss accounts that may or may not be included.

Djokovic has earned $150 million from ATP tournaments, which makes him the highest-earning player in tennis history. He has an estimated net worth in the ballpark of $220 million.

Nadal, the King of Clay, sits just behind Federer in terms of prize money. His net worth is also estimated in the $220 million range.

Murray, who has earned just (lol) $62 million in winnings, is estimated to be worth about $165 million. Not too bad for the least wealthy of the four.

When you combine each of their net worths, it comes out to $1,155,000,000. That photo from Thursday is worth more than $1 billion.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 22: Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic of Team Europe make their way towards a Gala Dinner at Somerset House via the River Thames ahead of the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 22, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

After snapping a quick pic, Federer went on to get his warm-up in for Friday’s match. To do so, he and Deiego Schwartzman got after it in table tennis. You don’t want that Federer smoke in ping pong.

just a quick warmup before the gala 🏓 pic.twitter.com/U4udl8hKV4 — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 22, 2022

An Emotional Rafa

Once the gala began, as is tradition, the doubles partners got to introduce one another. That meant that Nadal got to introduce Federer, and his introduction was rather emotional between two long-time rivals turned friends.

Federer then gave his speech. It was short, sweet and sentimental.

The actual Laver Cup got underway on Friday and things began with an interesting twist. A protestor set his arm on fire prior to Federer’s final professional tennis match.

Despite the chaos, it was a proper sendoff for one of the greats.