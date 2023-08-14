Rodion Amirov, 21-Year-Old Maple Leafs Prospect, Tragically Dies After Battling Brain Tumor

Videos by OutKick

The NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs suffered a tragic loss on Monday. Former 2020 first-round pick Rodion Amirov passed away at the age of 21 after fighting a brain tumor for the past two years.

Maple Leafs Lose Top Prospect To Tragic Battle With Tumor

Amirov’s agent relayed the sad news on social media Monday.

It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumour. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he… pic.twitter.com/ye6TdAjGZc — Dan Milstein-Hockey (@HockeyAgent1) August 14, 2023

“It is we great sadness that we announce the passing of Rodion Amirov. Two years ago, Rodion was diagnosed with a brain tumor. From the moment he received the news, he refused to speak in the negative, determined to enjoy every day, facing it with the same positive attitude he showed during his hockey career.

“We will always remember his courage, his desire, his will, his smile, all of the great things about him. We’d like to thank his doctors, who took great care of him. We’d like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and his KHL – Salavat Yulayev Ufa team.

“Both did everything possible to help in any way, do whatever was necessary for Rodion and the Amirov family. And we’d like to thank hockey fans all over the world who sent notes of encouragement and best wishes over the past two years. They meant so much to the Amirov family.”

Rodion Amirov, 2001-2023 (Lehtikuva/AFP via Getty Images)



Amirov sought treatment in Germany, where he passed away Monday.

The Maple Leafs first announced Rodion Amirov’s battle with the brain tumor in February 2022. President of the organization, Brendan Shanahan, paid tribute to Amirov with an announcement.

“Over the duration of his courageous battle, Rodion’s positively inspired everyone around him and made lasting impressions with our team and fans in his brief visits to Toronto,” Shanahan said. “It’s incredibly sad to see a young man with so much promise taken from us so soon.”

The young forward was born in Salavat, Russia, in 2001. Amirov was a standout for Salavat Yulaev Ufa, a team for the Kontinental Hockey League.