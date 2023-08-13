Northern Illinois’ Seventh-Year Senior Quarterback Has A Great Name, Even Better Hair

Videos by OutKick

Rocky Lombardi will be the starting quarterback for Northern Illinois again this fall. It will be his third season at the helm for the Huskies. It will be his seventh and final season of college football.

Lombardi announced his return with a wild new haircut last week. He pulled up to MAC media days rocking a mustache and blonde mullet that really takes things to the next level with shaved sides.

Seventh-year senior NIU QB Rocky Lombardi put the Mid-American Conference on notice pic.twitter.com/7UZ23WPM4l — Grayson Weir (@GsonJW) August 11, 2023

Lombardi, whose grandfather’s name just so happens to be Vince Lombardi, is not related to the Vince Lombardi. Rocky’s lineage does not trace back to the legendary Green Bay Packers coach.

His career has been quite the journey.

Lombardi was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan before his family later moved to Iowa. He played at Valley High School and committed to Michigan State over offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Virginia, Northern Illinois and Western Michigan as a three-star recruit in the Class of 2017.