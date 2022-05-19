Rockies TV Reporter Kelsey Wingert Is Recovering Well After Being Struck By 95 MPH Liner

A few days after being struck by a 95 mph liner in foul territory, Colorado Rockies TV reporter Kelsey Wingert says she’s “hanging in there.” The incident happened Monday in a contest between the Rockies and Giants in Colorado. Giants’ Austin Slater laced a ball into foul ground off Rockies’ Daniel Bard into the first base side’s camera well. Straight to the face.

“I took a 95 MPH liner straight into my forehead,” she wrote on Instagram Wednesday. She added a photo for the world to see the aftermath. Honestly, this could’ve been much worse.

I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers 🤍 — Kelsey Wingert (@KelsWingert) May 18, 2022

“Checking in — Monday, I took a 95 MPH line drive to my head. The @Rockies and @ATTSportsnetRM have treated me like family. Getting me treatment & to the best hospital ASAP. I was at hospital for 5 hours w/ David Woodman (GM of AT&T SN), his wife, Paula & my producer Alison Vigil.”

That’s a hefty gash, but luckily, our bodies are surprisingly prepared for sudden blows to the head. We wouldn’t recommend it, yet who could imagine a line drive at nearly 100 MPH straight to the face results in anything other than death? Wingert would later thread an update to her tweet with CT scan results. We got some good news.

“I had CT scan to check for internal bleeding/fractures & it came back clear, Thank God. I received internal & external stitches. I’ve been staying at my GM’s house. I can’t say enough about AT&TSN & the Rox. I’ve never experienced support like this. Thank you for the prayers.”

We’ve seen incidents eerily similar in MLB parks over the years and baseball started adding nets around the field to better protect fans and staff. Of course some will say we should all be paying attention to ensure safety, however everyone in the park won’t be looking at all times. Amazingly enough, Wingert was also struck back in 2018 while covering the Atlanta Braves where she left the field with a fractured eye socket. Talk about bad luck…

Wingert, who’s set to get married in June, said “doctors are hoping the scar won’t be too bad for the wedding.” After getting smoked by a line drive, essentially everyone’s nightmare, being able to walk across the aisle is what counts. Cheers to Kelsey Wingert’s health, and someone please get this lady a helmet.