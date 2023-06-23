Rock With Freeland And Colorado Tonight

Videos by OutKick

Angels vs. Rockies, 8:40 ET

It always sucks when one end of your analysis doesn’t hold up the end of the bargain. Yesterday I thought about the Padres and Giants game and took the under. Blake Snell was on the hill and he performed as expected. The Padres, who haven’t hit in a week, decided to tag Giants’ starter Alex Wood with a bunch of runs. My under was toast. Let’s look to bounce back in a game between the Angels and Rockies.

For years, when you would pull up the Angels team, Mike Trout would be leading the squad in batting average, RBIs, and home runs. Now, that has been overtaken by Shohei Ohtani. The Angels are starting to be good, but could you imagine if Trout was hitting the same way he did a few years ago? They’d have to be the favorite and the vision that Los Angeles had of combining these two would come to fruition. Either way, we finally are getting to see some excitement out of an Angels team that has put their fans expectations through hell for years. Today, they have Patrick Sandoval taking the ball in Colorado in an attempt to get back to their winning ways. Sandoval has been solid enough this season and has been pretty good on the road overall, but the road doesn’t account for Coors Field. I would argue that he is more of a ground ball pitcher than fly ball pitcher. That could bode well for him in this game.

The Angels take on the Rockies in Colorado tonight. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Rockies are really struggling right now. June has been a brutal month for them as they’ve had two losing streaks of six games or more. They are in the midst of losing eight straight games as well. It is somewhat normal that they lost eight of ten games on the road. They’ve been a terrible road team for years. I was more alarmed at the fact that they dropped six straight games at home. Tonight they get to start a nine-game homestand and have one of their best home pitchers on the mound to kick it off. Kyle Freeland has been solid at home for Colorado with a 3.19 ERA. Over his past four home starts, he has allowed just three earned runs over 21 innings. Overall he’s only had one bad start at home this season. I think he can keep that up tonight against an Angels team that has struggled a bit over the past few days.

I’m a little surprised at the value that we are getting on Freeland at home here and am willing to take the Rockies – who are playing very poorly right now – through five innings at +150. The Angels were really hot, but have cooled down lately with three losses in their past five games. I think this is a good opportunity for us to grab the value on the Rockies. They can’t lose every game, can they?

