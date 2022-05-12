Robinson Cano Is Nearing Agreement With The Padres

After being DFA’d in early May, former All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano is nearing an agreement with the Padres, CBS Sports reports. A nice little pick up for San Diego now that the national league has a full-time DH.

Cano can still hit, just not for the price the Mets were paying.

Robinson Canó, Padres nearing agreement on contract days after Mets release, per report https://t.co/nMa4BnjebA — CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) May 12, 2022

The 39-year-old was let go while batting just .195 on mainly a full-time role and now the Padres probably feel he can contribute awarded a job more sustainable for a player his age. Cano batted .316 in the short 2020 season, .256 in 2019, and .303 in 2018, so he can obviously still swing it. And no, batting average doesn’t tell the full story, however players hitting .300 can help a team.

Our eyes tell us Cano’s days of being a defensive weapon in the middle infield are over, though. And that’s likely why the Mets determined a struggling bat stuck at DH isn’t worth having when you have an owner like Steve Cohen. The Mets could always spend more to alleviate the problem while the Padres, who are stuck with some bad contracts like Eric Hosmer at first base, don’t exactly have that freedom. But luckily for San Diego, Cano’s $40 million owed over the next two seasons is coming out the Met’s pockets.

A risk-free signing for the Padres that can help hedge their off-season pickup of former Yankees slugger Luke Voit — a player that’s struggled to stay on the field the past couple seasons.

Have to like what the Padres are doing overall as they look to keep pace with the Dodgers until star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. returns in the coming months. They’re currently 1.5 games back of the Dodgers and are hoping Cano has a hot month left in that sweat swing.