Robert Saleh Saw 9/11 As Turning Point After His Brother Survived Attacks

On the morning of September 11, 2001, a 22-year-old Robert Saleh watched in horror as the Twin Towers collapsed over New York City.

Almost two decades before he became the head coach of the New York Jets, Saleh was a former college football player starting a career in finance. His older brother, David, worked on the 61st floor of the south tower.

And while the Saleh family waited to hear from David, all they could do was hope.

“He barely said two words, but you could see he had anxiety in his face,” Robert’s father Sam told ESPN. “You could see the anxiety and fear that he might have lost a brother.”

Fortunately, David made it out alive.

But for Robert, witnessing his brother’s close call with death changed his perspective and — ultimately — his destiny. He started seeing every day as a gift that could not be wasted. He loved football, and he needed it back in his life.

“Right then and there was the turning point for Robert,” Sam recalled. “He said, ‘You know what? I’m going to live my life. I’m going to do something that will make me happy.’ That might have turned his life.”

Robert Saleh Says 9/11 Inspired Him To Find His True Calling

At the time, Robert worked for Comerica Bank in Detroit. But on Feb. 4, 2002, he called his family from his cubicle to announce a career change.

“He felt like he was in the movie Office Space,” David said. “He’s not a crier, but he was crying this time like he had snot everywhere and couldn’t breathe. He said, ‘I can’t take it anymore. I have to be on the football field.'”

Robert Saleh's connection to the September 11th tragedy is a personal one, that brought him closer to his brother and the game of football 🙏#NeverForget | @nyjets pic.twitter.com/6bteILfVIT — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) September 11, 2023

So he got his first job — as an offensive assistant for Michigan State University. He bounced around the college game, earning gigs at Central Michigan and Georgia. In 2005, he got his shot in the NFL as a defensive intern for the Houston Texans.

From there, he went on to accept assistant roles for the Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars. As a defensive coordinator, he helped lead the San Francisco 49ers to an appearance in Super Bowl LIV.

“Going through my brother’s experience and the tragedy that he experienced, being able to self-reflect on what I was doing at that moment and realizing that I had a passion for football, really triggered this whole thing,” Robert said.

And on Jan. 14, 2021, Saleh signed a five-year contract to become head coach of the Jets.

On Monday night — the 22nd anniversary of the day that changed his life forever — he leads the new-look Gang Green in a nationally televised game at MetLife Stadium.

“I’m supposed to be here, and I believe that,” Saleh said. “God does things for a reason, and I believe this is one of them.”