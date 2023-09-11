Football Guy Robert Saleh Runs Stairs At MetLife Stadium Prior To Monday Night Football Between Jets & Bills

Videos by OutKick

If there’s one thing you can say about New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh, it’s that he’s unquestionably a “football guy.” Ahead of the team’s Week 1 matchup on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, Saleh ran the stairs of MetLife Stadium.

He played football in college, but did not advance beyond. He started coaching shortly after his playing career ended. But that drive to be a football player apparently never left. Players usually respond well to coaches who put in the physical work, so Saleh’s approach endears him to his players.

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh ran the stairs of MetLife Stadium prior to his team’s Monday Night Football matchup vs. the Buffalo Bills. (Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Running the stairs prior to games is not new for Saleh. It’s a gameday tradition that he began in his college coaching days. Still, it’s a bit strange to see an NFL coach running the stairs of MetLife Stadium prior to a massive Monday Night Football matchup against an AFC East rival in the Buffalo Bills.

We caught Jets HC Robert Saleh in the middle of his pregame stairs routine ahead of #MNF 😤🏃‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/E14fzZOilH — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 11, 2023

I’m all for continuing traditions, so do your thing, Coach Saleh. I take much less issue with this than his preseason speech to the team that was featured on Hard Knocks.

The HBO docu-series opened with Robert Saleh addressing the entire New York Jets team. He delivered a speech about how crows are the only birds that are bold enough to attack eagles. Saleh then said that instead of fighting the crow, eagles fly higher and higher until the crow suffocates and dies.

That’s a clear message to his team: ignore the haters when they attack and just keep flying higher and higher until they die.

Great sentiment. One problem: this is not remotely true. It also doesn’t make any sense. Why would the crow suffocate and the eagle not suffocate? Don’t they breathe the same air?

Plus, crows are incredibly intelligent birds. There are stories all the time about crows learning to perform tasks. They drop nuts in the street, let cars run over them to break the shell, then go back and eat the nuts.

Yet, that smart bird just chills on the back of an eagle until it dies? This is utter craziness and appears to have come from a random Facebook post that was quickly debunked.

How can we trust an NFL head coach who doesn’t do his homework?

Maybe while he’s running the stairs next game, he can listen to a nature podcast or something.

He better get his attention-to-detail more on point if the Jets are going to make a Super Bowl run.