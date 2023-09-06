Robert Saleh’s Coaching Pet Peeve Is A Classic Football Guy Move: ‘F*ck You’

Videos by OutKick

New York Jets coach Robert Saleh doesn’t want to be told his team is playing well if the squad isn’t winning.

Saleh is entering the most important season of his coaching career, and all eyes are on the Jets now that Aaron Rodgers is in town.

Expectations are soaring, but it certainly hasn’t always been that way. The Jets have been down bad for a long time. Certainly much longer than Saleh’s in town, but his 11-23 record has his job on the line going into year three.

Robert Saleh reveals coaching pet peeve during “Hard Knocks” episode. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images)

Robert Saleh reveals coaching pet peeve.

What’s the one thing he’s apparently heard a lot that he hates? That his team plays hard, and he’s sick and tired of it.

“One of the biggest pet peeves I have as a coach is when you’re on a team that’s not doing very well, and the opposing coach whose team is doing well, walks up to you at the 50 yard line and says, ‘Man, you guys play hard.’ F*ck you. I don’t want to f*cking play hard. I want to f*ck you up. That’s the mindset. Nobody’s talking about how we play hard anymore. They’re f*cking hate, and that’s exactly what you f*cking want,” Saleh said during the finale of “Hard Knocks” while addressing his team.

You can watch the awesome clip below.

#Jets HC Robert Saleh on the biggest pet peeve he has as a head coach.



Kept it real.pic.twitter.com/4rE0hcBb5N — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 6, 2023

Saleh’s outlook is extremely blunt.

This is the definition of a football guy comment. Saleh is absolutely a football guy through and through, and this short clip proves it.

He’s also not wrong. In fact, the Jets head coach is completely correct. Do you want to be told that you tried hard or do you actually want to win the game?

The answer is the latter, and anyone who says different is a loser. Sometimes, a team’s best effort simply isn’t good enough. When that’s the case, people shouldn’t pretend effort matters at all. There’s a reason they keep score. It’s to prove the only thing that matters:

Who the winner is.

Robert Saleh talks biggest coaching pet peeve on “Hard Knocks” finale. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, we’re now at a place in America where everyone expects a pat on the back for simply showing up. That might work at your soft corporate office job. It definitely doesn’t work in the NFL or anywhere else where the meritocracy rules the day. Props to Robert Saleh for keeping it real. We definitely need to see a lot more of that kind of spirit.