Robert Morris Narrowly Avoids Looking Like Air Force While Playing Air Force

The first game of the college football season for the Air Force Falcons could have been an extremely confusing one.
Air Force opened their schedule against the Robert Morris Colonials in Colorado Springs, except the visiting team almost unintentionally made it more of a scrimmage than legitimate game.
Apparently the Robert Morris equipment manager is still in practice mode, as they reportedly forgot to take around 50 of the team’s uniforms with them on the road trip. So pre-kickoff, Air Force thought they’d forced to donate practice jerseys to dozens of opposing players.
Which means for some players, we’d have had the Falcons playing…the Falcons.
After the embarrassing snafu, Colonials’ staff rushed to get the uniforms to Colorado Springs in time for kickoff.
And thankfully, they succeeded.
Air Force Off To A Flying Start To The 2023 College Football Season
Unsurprisingly, given Robert Morris had a winless 2022 season, Air Force jumped out to a 14-0 start in the first quarter.
The Falcons have Sam Houston next week and Utah State the week afterwards, so the schedule doesn’t get much harder.
Now they just have to hope that their upcoming opponents do a better job of supplying their players with the appropriate uniforms.