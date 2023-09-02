Robert Morris Narrowly Avoids Looking Like Air Force While Playing Air Force

Videos by OutKick

The first game of the college football season for the Air Force Falcons could have been an extremely confusing one.

Air Force opened their schedule against the Robert Morris Colonials in Colorado Springs, except the visiting team almost unintentionally made it more of a scrimmage than legitimate game.

Apparently the Robert Morris equipment manager is still in practice mode, as they reportedly forgot to take around 50 of the team’s uniforms with them on the road trip. So pre-kickoff, Air Force thought they’d forced to donate practice jerseys to dozens of opposing players.

Which means for some players, we’d have had the Falcons playing…the Falcons.

Just arrived at the Air Force Academy ahead of the Falcons taking on Robert Morris and learned Robert Morris traveled without more than 50 of their uniforms. They will likely be wearing Air Force practice jerseys for today’s game. — Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 2, 2023

After the embarrassing snafu, Colonials’ staff rushed to get the uniforms to Colorado Springs in time for kickoff.

Robert Morris jersey update: they are rushing the uniforms here, could now make it by kick off https://t.co/Je3HKpSAD2 — Katy Winge (@katywinge) September 2, 2023

And thankfully, they succeeded.

ORLANDO, FL – JANUARY 15: An Air Force helmet rests on the field during the Hula Bowl college football game on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at the UCF Bounce House Stadium in Orlando, FL (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Unsurprisingly, given Robert Morris had a winless 2022 season, Air Force jumped out to a 14-0 start in the first quarter.

The Falcons have Sam Houston next week and Utah State the week afterwards, so the schedule doesn’t get much harder.

Now they just have to hope that their upcoming opponents do a better job of supplying their players with the appropriate uniforms.