Robert Kraft Donates $100 Million To Fight Antisemitism

Robert Kraft has been outspoken about the rise of antisemitism since the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and now he’s putting his money where his mouth is.

The New England Patriots owner is making a $100 million donation to his Foundation to Combat Antisemitism — matching another $100 million donation from the Rales Foundation earlier this week.

It’s an influx of funding the nonprofit says will sustain its cause “for years to come.”

FCAS is excited to announce a partnership with the Rales Foundation to fight Jewish hate and all hate. FCAS will use this momentum to focus new efforts on expanding its reach to younger and older audiences across America with a larger digital presence. #🟦https://t.co/1qc1DX5QPJ — Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (@FCASorg) December 6, 2023

The billionaire said he is sickened by the “hate that feeds senseless violence and discrimination against Jewish people,” and he feels his foundation’s work is needed now more than ever.

“Fighting this hate will be the most meaningful and fulfilling action of my life and I am humbled and grateful to have the partnership of Joshua Rales and the Rales Foundation as we do it together,” Kraft said in a statement.

“With this generous support, the Rales Foundation is an example for how to courageously stand arm in arm and fight the battle against hate meaningfully and thoughtfully, and I look forward to working together for years to come.”

Kraft, who is Jewish, established the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in 2019 after winning Israel’s Genesis Prize — also known as the Jewish Nobel prize.

Robert Kraft Rips Hamas And Its Supporters

Earlier this fall, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that even though Jews make up only about 2.4% of the U.S. public, they are the victims 60% of all religious-based hate crimes.

And since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, antisemitism in the United States has reached historic levels. Protests have erupted across the country — many on college campuses — supporting the terrorists and even calling for the genocide of Jewish people.

University presidents might be too afraid to condemn antisemitism, but Robert Kraft sure isn’t.

“It’s horrible to me that a group like Hamas can be respected, and people in the United States of America can be carrying flags or supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction of the people,” Kraft said during an appearance on Squawk Box.

“We have to fight hate in this country, and part of it is the education. Do people know that Hamas is preaching the eradication of all Jewish people from the Earth?”

"It's horrible that a group like Hamas can be respected and people in the United States can be supporting them when they are preaching hate and destruction," says Robert Kraft. "We have to fight hate in this country. We have to stand with each other, and we have to educate." pic.twitter.com/vmmCcJpziZ — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) October 10, 2023

Kraft’s foundation vows to combat Jewish hate by “changing hearts and minds through empathy, powerful messaging, partnerships, and education.”

