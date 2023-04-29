Robert Kennedy Jr. Says Biological Males Should Not Be Playing Women’s Sports

Videos by OutKick

Robert Kennedy Jr. has become one of the first prominent Democrats to accept common sense.

Democrats have increasingly made denying biological reality one of the key tenets of their political platform.

As transgender athletes like Lia Thomas dominate female competitors, many on the right have worked to ensure competitive fairness in sports.

Just recently, Republicans in the House of Representatives passed the “Save Women’s Sports” bill, designed to ensure a level playing field.

Female athletes have spoken out in favor of the bill, applauding the protections it provides.

Yet every single Democrat Representative voted against it.

Finally, one prominent left wing politician has spoken out in favor of such common sense protections.

During a discussion with MSNBC, Kennedy said that biological males should not be participating in women’s sports.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "I am against people participating in women's sports who are biologically male. I think women have worked too hard…over the past 30 years," Democratic presidential candidate tells MSNBC. "I don't think that's fair." — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) April 29, 2023

This statement, which was entirely uncontroversial and universally accepted just a few years ago, now makes RFK an outlier in his party.

BOSTON, MA – APRIL 19: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. officially announces his candidacy for President on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. An outspoken anti-vaccine activist, RFK Jr. joins self-help author Marianne Williamson in the Democratic presidential field of challengers for 2024. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

Robert Kennedy Jr. Is Framed As ‘Radical’ Despite Some Common Sense Views

Kennedy is seen as an extremist among certain segments of the left, partially due to his stance on COVID vaccinations.

But his views on biological males are in line with what the vast majority of the country believes. It’s the progressive left, intent on denying scientific reality, that are “radical” for their views on transgender athletes.

The left demands such universal compliance with their views on The Current Thing that even Kennedy’s wife is being punished in progressive Hollywood.

Progressives and far left liberals have abandoned common sense and critical thinking in service of unquestioning acceptance of transgender activism.

Their denials have created an unlikely coalition of classical Democrats like RJK and conservatives actually fighting to protect women’s sports and spaces.

It is, of course, not fair for women to be forced to compete against males who have significant physiological advantages.

It’s also not surprising that the left has determined to ignore that reality. But what is surprising is that there are apparently a few traditional Democrats left willing to stand up for sanity and competitive fairness.