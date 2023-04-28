Hollywood Punishes ‘Curb’s’ Cheryl Hines For Husband’s Politics

Videos by OutKick

Conservatives complain about the new Hollywood blacklist for very good reasons.

Stars like Richard Dreyfuss might deny it, but if you lean to the right in La La Land chances are you’ll be punished, similar to how communist artists hid their views during the ‘50s era McCarthy hearings.

Hollywood understandably loathed the old blacklist, immortalized in films like, “Good Night, and Good Luck,” “Trumbo” and “The Front.”

The new, unofficial Blacklist? Liberal stars have no problem with it, based on their collective silence.

It exists all the same. Just ask conservative stars like Antonio Sabato, Jr., James Woods and Kevin Sorbo. Or, recall how Hollywood conservatives once gathered in secret for fear of professional retaliation. That Friends of Abe group may be no more, but its existence speaks volumes about Hollywood “tolerance.”

Except the new blacklist doesn’t just involve ideological conservatives. MMA star turned actress Gina Carano isn’t outspoken about Presidents Joe Biden or Donald Trump. Carano cares about free expression, the ability to dissent from approved narratives and protecting people from unfair demonization.

She’s a rebel, not an ideologue.

That attitude led to her dismissal from Disney’s “The Mandalorian” two years ago, with the Mouse House unfairly painting her as anti-Semetic. She hasn’t worked on a traditional TV show or movie set since, although she appeared in two projects outside the Hollywood bubble – “Terror on the Prairie” and “My Son Hunter.”

The latest, frightening example of how expansive the new Blacklist is comes courtesy of Cheryl Hines. The 57-year-old is best known for playing Larry David’s wife, and later ex-wife, on HBO’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Hines’ exasperation with David’s cranky persona buoys the long-running show, set to return for its 12th and final season either later this year or in 2024.

There I was a few hours ago in my trailer on location to shoot my last scene of #Curb12.

Hard to believe we started in 2000. The cast and crew all knew we were working for a genius. When that rarity happens, no one ever takes a moment for granted. We love you LD. pic.twitter.com/E0v6su64jQ — Richard Lewis (@TheRichardLewis) March 25, 2023

She’s also appeared in “Suburgatory,” “Waitress” and “The Flight Attendant.”

Her future work prospects, though, may be dimming.

Hines is married to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., a fierce opponent of the COVID-19 vaccines. The 69-year-old Democrat is challenging President Joe Biden’s bid for a second term, and he’s already polling at an impressive 14 percent despite the long odds against him.

That connection, according to the star’s husband, is costing her Hollywood gigs.

Kennedy share that reality with Breitbart News Daily, hosted by Joel Pollak. The presidential candidate hinted his wife is suffering due to their connection.

“I don’t want to go into details, but I can tell you that she has already lost [jobs] … In fact, she lost one today. I can tell you, yes, there is a cancel culture. It’s alarming.” Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Hines isn’t a conservative. Nor does she necessarily agree with everything her husband embraces. Their connection, apparently, is enough to cost her work in Hollywood. And, in an industry obsessed with youth, a 50-something actress losing work matters.

The mainstream media ignored the story, So did the Hollywood press, even though it involves a controversial figure (Kennedy), politics and discrimination.

Hollywood would rather Kennedy go away rather than tarnish President Biden’s bid for a second term. As a result, the industry may be lashing out at his wife.

That’s not just Cancel Culture. It’s a natural, and toxic, extension of the new Hollywood blacklsit.