Robert Downey Jr. — A Man Who Has Been In A Lot Of Movies — Says ‘Oppenheimer’ Is The Best Movie He Has Ever Been In

There’s a lot of buzz around Christopher Nolan’s new movie Oppenheimer and one of its stars — Robert Downey Jr. is fueling that buzz.

He said in a recent interview that he thinks this is the best movie he has ever been in.

The actor made this proclamation during the new film’s premiere in London.

Robert Downey Jr says #Oppenheimer is the best film Christopher Nolan has ever made pic.twitter.com/57x4MCzqS4 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 13, 2023

“Just going to flat out say it: This is the best film I’ve ever been in,” he said, per People. “I cannot wait for you all to experience it.”

Just out of curiosity, I googled how many movies Robert Downey Jr. has been in. It said “at least 80.” The man has been in so many friggin’ movies Google gave up counting them.

And now, he’s saying this is the best one he has ever been in, and he has been in some big ones. I mean, he played Iron Man.

Like, a bunch of times.

He Says Oppenheimer Harkens Back To Blockbuster Movies Of Decades Past

“This is what a summer blockbuster, when I was growing up, used to be,” Downey continued. “It just kind of, like, changed your life. But again, you know, it’s why Chris Nolan is who he is.”

So, now he’s saying this flick is going to bring back the blockbusters of yesteryear. Not the stores, but movies like that captured the entire population’s attention. Films like Jaws, Star Wars, and Tim Burton’s Planet of the Apes (although that last one got attention because of how much it sucked).

Downey made these comments before high-tailing it out of the theater because of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Is he overhyping Oppenheimer? Every artist says their new album is the best they’ve ever done, and it never is.

We will find out soon enough if he’s right, but it sure as hell seems like he could be telling the truth based solely on trailers and early reviews.

