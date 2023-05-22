Robert De Niro Compares Donald Trump To Cold-Blooded Murderer

Videos by OutKick

Robert De Niro made some absolutely insane comments about a convicted killer being similar to Donald Trump.

De Niro is one of the stars of the highly-anticipated upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The film follows mass killings and mysterious deaths of members of the Osage Nation during the 1920s in Oklahoma. Members of the community started dying after they became incredibly wealthy thanks to oil.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW DEALING WITH THE FILM’S END. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

De Niro plays William Hale, who was ultimately found to be responsible for orchestrating the horrific wave of death and pain. Hale was ultimately convicted of just one count of murder and served time at Leavenworth Penitentiary.

For some very weird reason, De Niro thinks the actions of William Hale are similar to those displayed in the death of George Floyd and Donald Trump’s presidency.

Robert De Niro stars as William Hale in “Killers of the Flower Moon.” (Credit: Apple TV+)

“There’s a feeling of entitlement [that] I guess you could say we became a lot more aware after George Floyd–systemic racism. It’s the banality of evil, and we see it now with — I’m not going to say the name because that guy is stupid. Imagine if you’re smart. Even Hale was smart in many ways,” De Niro told the press while talking about his new movie and the villain, according to Fox News.

After initially declining to name Trump, De Niro immediately added, “It’s like with Trump — I had to say it. There are people who think he could do a good job. Imagine how insane that is.”

Robert De Niro makes bizarre comparison involving Donald Trump.

This isn’t the first time Robert De Niro has decided to take shots at Trump. He’s an outspoken critic of the former President, and infamously once declared, “I’m gonna say one thing: F*ck Trump! It’s no longer down with Trump, it’s f*ck Trump!”

However, somehow drawing comparisons between “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Donald Trump is just bonkers.

The entire true story is about how wealthy Native Americans were systematically murdered for their money. How does that have anything to do with Trump or George Floyd?

William Hale was a monster who unleashed a wave of terror against members of the Osage Nation. Donald Trump, despite whatever you might think of him, isn’t similar to any single part of what happened during the 1920s in Oklahoma.

To make the comparison or try to draw a connection at all diminishes the horrors that were actually experienced.

Robert De Niro proves why people don’t like Hollywood.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” might be the film of the year. The early reviews are off the charts and hype is through the roof.

Everything is lining up for the movie with Leonardo DiCaprio to be a smashing success. Unfortunately, it’s nonsense like this that turns off fans.

People just want to enjoy a great film. They don’t want to hear Robert De Niro spew his political feelings. That’s not what people are paying for.

Moviegoers are paying for a great experience. Yet, Hollywood just can’t help itself. People in the industry love going woke. It’s almost like nobody has learned anything from the Bud Light disaster.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” might be the movie of the year. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Hopefully, De Niro dials it back so the focus can remain on what it should be on: a great film about a horrifying true story. This has nothing to do with Donald Trump, and fans should be forced to pretend it does.