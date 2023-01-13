Robbie Knievel, Son Of Stuntman Evel Knievel, Reportedly Dead At 60

Robbie Knievel, the son of legendary stuntman Evel Knievel, has reportedly died at the age of 60.

TMZ reports that Knievel passed away after a battle with pancreatic cancer. He had been in hospice care the last few days.

Robbie Knievel followed in his father’s daredevil footsteps – performing over 350 death-defying stunts, including more than 20 world records.

One of his most famous moments was in 1989 when he successfully jumped the fountains at Ceasars Palace – something that even his legendary father wasn’t able to accomplish.

Some of Robbie’s other most-known stunts included jumping over 30 limousines, as well as what was known as the Grand Canyon jump where he soared over 228 feet above the open Canyon below him.

The father-son daredevil duo was one of the most-known in the world, successfully transforming the stunts from a niche following into mainstream success and even television specials.

Robbie’s father – Robert Craig “Evel” Knievel died in 2007 from pulmonary disease. He was 69-years-old.