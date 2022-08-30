Rob Schneider Pin-Pointed The Exact Moment SNL Died

Saturday Night Live alum Rob Schneider managed to zero in on the moment the long-running sketch comedy institution jumped the shark.

The star of Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo and The Hot Chick was interviewed by Glenn Beck. In it, he pointed to an episode that aired just after the 2016 election as the final nail in the show’s coffin.

Schneider and Beck were discussing the way some comedy shows — particularly late-night shows — attempt to indoctrinate their audiences into taking on more liberal ideologies. Their focus eventually shifted to Schneider’s old stomping grounds at Studio 8H.

Schneider Said ‘Hallelujah’ Marked The End For SNL

“I hate to crap on my own show,” Schneider said, which is understandable if only they didn’t make it so easy these days. “When Hillary Clinton lost — which is understandable why she lost. She’s not exactly the most logical person in the room. And then when Kate McKinnon went out there on Saturday Night Live in the cold opening and all that, and she’s dressed as Hillary Clinton, and she started playing ‘Hallelujah.’

“I literally prayed, ‘please have a joke at the end. Don’t do this. Please don’t go down there.’ And there was no joke at the end, and I went, ‘It’s over. It’s over. It’s not gonna come back.’”

If you don’t remember the moment Schneider was talking about, here it is (apologies in advance for the douche chills):

If you made it through that thing, you have greater intestinal fortitude than most. If you couldn’t get through it, don’t worry, like Schneider said, you didn’t miss any jokes.

MacKinnon/Clinton turning to the camera and saying, “I’m not giving up, and neither should you,” was the cringiest thing to happen on SNL since Ashlee Simpson did an impromptu hoe-down when her backing track malfunctioned.

The modern era of SNL is never as good as the one that aired when you were in high school, but the current iteration is a tough watch. If you like jokes, you might want to look elsewhere.

There’s no boundary pushing anywhere to be found on the show now. Unless the host brings that quality with them, like if Bill Burr or Dave Chappelle takes on hosting duties.

Schneider has become one of the few in Hollywood quick to speak out against woke ideologies and COVID vaccine mandates.

