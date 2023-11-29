Rob McElhenney Wound Up Paying $100K For Vintage Eagles Jacket After His Wife Drove Up The Price

Videos by OutKick

It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney joined the Kelce brothers on their New Heights podcast and told the tale of the time he shelled out $100,000 on a vintage Eagles jacket.

As it turns out that figure was made higher thanks to his wife and Sunny co-star Kaitlin Olson.

The jacket in question is an old-school Kelly green letterman jacket that was made famous by Princess Diana, who I know we all associated with the Eagles. Still, a replica of the same jacket signed by Jason Kelce’s wife Kylie hit the auction block with the proceeds going to the Eagles Autism Foundation, per Daily Mail.

The Jacket Rob McElhenney was one just like the one Princess Diana wore. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

On the show, the Kelces announced that McElhenney — who also co-owns Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. and a piece of the Alpine Formula 1 team — was revealed to have been the highest bidder.

“I’ll start from the beginning,” McElhenney said on the show. “I was just on X and I saw that the jacket was up for auction and it was a great foundation, something we believe in and love and have a lot of connections to. And I really love the jacket — I thought it was beautiful.”

He tweeted about his pursuit of the pricey (but for a good cause) piece of outerwear.

“The Gang Starts a Bidding War”



Rob McElhenney Unknowingly Got Into A Charity Bidding War With His Wife

“I thought: ‘It’s a great cause, a great jacket, put me in for $10,000.’ Then I think within a couple of days, somebody came in for $20,000. I thought: “Wow, all right, now we’re getting serious…”

That would make most of us put down the phone but not McElhenney.

“I love you guys, I love the jacket, I love the Eagles. I put in for $25,000 and thought, ‘”‘That’s a good donation, that will get it done.”

It wasn’t and soon the price ballooned past $50,000.

“Now I’m thinking it might be [Eagles owner] Jeffrey Lurie who caught wind of this and was like, ‘I’m just going to drive this price up as much as I can.'”

He eventually got a text revealing that the mystery bidder was his wife.

“This moron,” Olson said after joining the podcast. “We live in the same house. This is a foundation that’s important to both of us. The jacket looks great on your wife — it’s clearly for women — I want it. He mentions nothing about it. I’m like, ‘What are you doing?'”

Hey, it all worked out in the end. The Eagles Autism Foundation got a heck of a donation, and the McElhenney-Olson has a very nice, expensive jacket.

