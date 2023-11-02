Rob Manfred’s Voice Breaks During World Series Speech, Fans Clown MLB Commissioner’s Squawking

Videos by OutKick

Someone get Rob Manfred a lonzenge.

The MLB commissioner sounded a bit nervous on the microphone during the Texas Rangers’ postgame ceremony on Wednesday. Texas won their first championship in franchise history, setting Manfred up for an epically emotional speech dedicated to the ’23 champs.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 01: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a ceremony after the Texas Rangers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-0 in Game Five to win the World Series at Chase Field on November 01, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Manfred struggled — squawking through his speech like a 12-year-old boy. And right on cue, Manfred was also greeted by boos from fans at Chase Field.

Among the commissioners in major American leagues, Manfred’s pretty close to the bottom of the group, so MLB fans mercilessly clowned Manfred for failing his lone assignment for the evening.

Someone take Rob Manfred’s keys pic.twitter.com/9xCqwnEvn6 — Baseball Central™ (@BaseballCentraI) November 2, 2023

Yearly tradition: Staying up late enough to hear Rob Manfred get mercilessly booed as he presents the winning team with "a hunk of metal" — Quincy Wheeler (@QuincyWheeler1) November 2, 2023

If Manfred sounds this nervous for a World Series speech, imagine hearing him answer for taking the All-Star Game out of Georgia. Fans are still wondering how that decision made any sense.

Manfred couldn’t ruin Texas’ historic night. World Series MVP Corey Seager, ace Nathan Eovaldi, and a dominant close by Josh Sborz earned the Rangers their first championship.

