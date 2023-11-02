Rob Manfred’s Voice Breaks During World Series Speech, Fans Clown MLB Commissioner’s Squawking

Videos by OutKick
Someone get Rob Manfred a lonzenge.
The MLB commissioner sounded a bit nervous on the microphone during the Texas Rangers’ postgame ceremony on Wednesday. Texas won their first championship in franchise history, setting Manfred up for an epically emotional speech dedicated to the ’23 champs.
Manfred struggled — squawking through his speech like a 12-year-old boy. And right on cue, Manfred was also greeted by boos from fans at Chase Field.
Among the commissioners in major American leagues, Manfred’s pretty close to the bottom of the group, so MLB fans mercilessly clowned Manfred for failing his lone assignment for the evening.
If Manfred sounds this nervous for a World Series speech, imagine hearing him answer for taking the All-Star Game out of Georgia. Fans are still wondering how that decision made any sense.
Manfred couldn’t ruin Texas’ historic night. World Series MVP Corey Seager, ace Nathan Eovaldi, and a dominant close by Josh Sborz earned the Rangers their first championship.
