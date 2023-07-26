Rob Manfred Gets Contract Extension, Ensuring MLB Retains Commissioner Who Doesn’t Like Baseball

Videos by OutKick

The Major League Baseball owners announced Wednesday an extension of commissioner Rob Manfred’s contract.

The extension ensures that Manfred will run the sport through the 2028 season, despite a series of controversies.

Most famously, Manfred moved the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta after pressure from liberal sportswriters, activists and President Joe Biden.

He also came under fire for his handling of the 2017 Houston Astros cheating controversy. Manfred essentially granted immunity to the players involved, ensuring that none of the current or former individuals who actually cheated would face punishment. Instead, front office executives and team ownership were hit with fines, firings or penalties.

When criticized for the seemingly light punishment by fans who wanted the Astros’ trophy taken away, Manfred issued perhaps his most infamous statement. Essentially, he implied that the World Series trophy wasn’t meaningful, that it was just a piece of metal handed out.

The commissioner of baseball, downplaying the Commissioner’s Trophy. Not a great look.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. on the field prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rob Manfred’s Tenure Has Been Inarguably Mixed

Outside of the Astros controversy, he’s also presided over the presumed end of baseball in Oakland; a frustrating outcome for Bay Area baseball fans.

Rule changes have also drawn criticism, with the pitch clock, extra innings base runner, and banning the shift are all major changes during his tenure. Some of those, the pitch clock in particular, have been generally viewed as a success.

Game times are down, run scoring is up, and the pace of play has improved. That said, the extra innings runner has been widely derided and some players have expressed frustration with the clock.

The dramatic alterations to traditional baseball have led many fans to wonder if Manfred even likes the sport he runs. But for MLB owners, that’s an irrelevant question.

Revenues across the sport are up, even after the devastating government shutdowns of 2020 and 2021. Attendance in 2023 is also up substantially, reflecting fan interest in shorter games. The A’s move to Las Vegas will almost certainly increase franchise values with the help of Nevada taxpayers.

Manfred’s also ensured that the collapse of Bally Sports hasn’t negatively impacted teams. The Padres and Diamondbacks seamlessly took over their own broadcasts, while eliminating blackouts, another priority for the league.

Financially, the sport is healthy, growing, and considering expansion. It’s not too surprising the owners decided to reward Manfred even if he doesn’t necessarily want to preserve what made the sport so great to begin with.