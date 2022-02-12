Rob Gronkowski Thinks Tom Brady Will Return In A Couple Of Years

Videos by OutKick

Since his retirement from the NFL two weeks ago, Tom Brady has done anything but shut the door on a return.

During his weekly appearance on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray Monday, Brady went with the never say never approach.

“You never say never and at the same time, I know I feel very good about my decision,” Brady said. “I don’t know how I’ll feel six months from now. It could change, it most likely won’t.”

The 44-year-old surprisingly called it a career after throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns on 67.5% passing in his second season with the Buccaneers. Amid speculation that a return could be on the table in the future, another player with an uncertain future thinks Brady’s retirement isn’t for long.

“The guy can play at any age,” tight end Rob Gronkowski said, via USA TODAY Sports. “If he’s 50 years old he can still come back. I think he’s going to come back but in a couple of years. The guy’s a beast. He can play anytime.”

Gronkowski, who helped Tampa Bay win Super Bowl LV over the Chiefs last season, is a free agent, contemplating retiring or returning for his age 33 season. Like Brady, age seems to not be a factor for the future Hall of Famer.

In just 12 games in 2021, Gronkowski hauled in 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns. While Brady remains retired for now, the world waits for Gronkowski’s decision, which he said will come after a period of rest.

“You just want to settle down, let everything flush out, and in a couple of weeks make a decision from there. See how you’re feeling, what I’m thinking then,” Gronkowski said, via FOX News Digital. “It’s going to be a little process, but I’m definitely going to take my time with it, no doubt. But we’ll see what happens man, anything can be up in the air.”

