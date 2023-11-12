Rob Gronkowski Skydives At Air Force Academy And It’s As Funny As You’d Expect

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski got the experience of a lifetime when he went skydiving with members of the United States Air Force Academy.

The “Fox NFL Sunday” crew (of which Gronk is a part) traveled to Colorado Springs, CO, to carry on the network’s “tradition of going to military institutions in honor of Veterans Day.” Naturally, a trip to one of America’s military academies requires an immersive experience, like skydiving. The former NFL-tight end volunteered for the stunt, something everyone in America found fantastic.

The camera crew and Gronk planned the jump from 11,000 feet in the air, an intimidating height to be sure. While the future Hall-of-Famer usually doesn’t get frightened by much, you could tell he was a little hesitant before the jump. That’s understandable, most of us would be.

Nonetheless, Gronkowski overcame his fears and made the leap. The crew’s camera feeds didn’t work that well, but it was peak content nonetheless.

Oh, and his hat didn’t fit either, which made it better

Once he landed, Gronk capped off the event with his signature spike. With his undersized hat, skydiving outfit, and safety glasses on, he looked somewhat like an extraterrestrial.

GRONK HAS LANDED… and he tops it off with a Gronk Spike 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/2p2P4JP5Z2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2023

Gronk said that before he jumped, his instructor signaled three different times for him to jump. But because of adrenaline and the fight-or-flight instinct, he couldn’t. Fortunately, once he got out, he started to enjoy the surreal nature of it all.

“My body just wasn’t jumping,” he said as the rest of the Fox crew laughed. “I had a couple of tears of joy before we jumped. You just felt free up there, you weren’t thinking about anything.”

But shortly after the free fall, Gronkowski quickly started thinking about the pain he felt after the parachute unfurled.

“Then he unleashed a parachute and let me tell you this (harness) went up, and I went, “owww,’” he said. “That was the hardest part about it.”

Gronk went skydiving into the @NFLonFOX set at the Air Force Academy 😱 (via @NFLonFOX) pic.twitter.com/voPVviYKy0 — NFL (@NFL) November 12, 2023

If you’re not laughing at how goofy this guy looks with that undersized hat, check your sense of humor.

While the jump certainly ended in pain, Gronk will cherish that memory for the rest of his life. And who knows, maybe it will be enough for him to get his long-desired USAA membership.