Rob Gronkowski Talks Retirement, Doesn’t Have ‘Mindset’ To Play

Rob Gronkowski sounds like he’s completely content never playing football again.

The four-time Super Bowl champion with the Bucs and Patriots retired for the second time after the 2021 season, but there’s been endless speculation he might eventually return to the gridiron. After all, he’s still only 33.

However, fans holding out hope Gronkowski will lace up his cleats again can probably give it up.

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t sound interested in coming out of retirement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rob Gronkowski sounds good in retirement.

While there’s been plenty of interest and speculation about Gronkowski’s future, he simply doesn’t have the “mindset” to get back out there taking hits.

“This year my mindset wasn’t even close to going back out on the field. Even when a couple teams called me, it just wasn’t there. The situation was the right situation, but my mindset wasn’t there. I feel like my mindset just isn’t there, even going into this offseason. I would say it’s a very slim chance,” Gronk said when talking about his outlook on playing football again, according to ESPN.

Will Gronk ever return to the NFL? (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It really does sound like Gronkowski has played his last snap of football and has zero interest in putting the pads back on.

Even though he could certainly play again, the interest and “mindset” just aren’t there. As we all know, if you’re not all in while playing in the NFL, it won’t go well.

Plus, Gronk is crushing it in retirement. He’s dating model Camille Kostek and made more than $70 million in just contract money while in the NFL. Yeah, it’s not hard to understand why the former star TE might enjoy R&R over taking monster hits on the field.

Rob Gronkowski sounds content in retirement. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation)

Rob Gronkowski had a hell of an NFL career, but he’s moved on. It’d be nothing short of shocking if he ever played again.