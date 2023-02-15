Rob Gronkowski Reveals Patriots Pre-Draft Visit Was A Hilariously Unmitigated Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe he left a great first impression on the New England Patriots.

The legendary tight end won three rings playing for Bill Belichick and the Pats (four total in his career), and he’s viewed as one of the greatest players at his position in football history.

When you think about Gronk, you think of the Patriots.

Rob Gronkowski thought he blew pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

However, it almost didn’t work out that way – at least that’s how Gronk remembers his beginning with the franchise.

During an interview on the “Trading Secrets” podcast, Gronk revealed that his pre-draft visit was the textbook definition of a disaster. He was exhausted, couldn’t have cared less, didn’t want to be there, passed out at one point, didn’t pay attention to a play being drawn up and simply felt like things couldn’t have gone worse.

“I said to myself, ‘That team is either going to draft me or that team is crossing me off the list right now. Instantly.’ I said it’s either or and then look what happened. They took me. They drafted me,” Gronk explained when talking about how it nearly went up in flames.

Gronk recaps his pre-draft visit with the Patriots, which couldn’t have gone worse. Beyond hilarious that Belichick still took him after this 🤣



(Via @Jason_Tartick's Trading Secrets Podcast)

The legend of Rob Gronkowski grows.

Is Gronk the man or is Gronk the man? Only the former Patriots star could have this experience and just brush it off like no big deal.

Most young men dream about playing in the NFL. They’d do anything to get there. There’s no limit to the sacrifices some players might make.

Gronk started his NFL pre-draft tour after “partying super hard” and getting “absolutely hammered” during a party at Arizona. It sounds like he almost purposely tanked his visit with the Patriots.

However, Bill Belichick and the rest of the staff apparently saw through the exhaustion and attitude to see something they liked. The rest is history.

Rob Gronkowski had a hilariously bad pre-draft visit with the Patriots. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Gronk became a dominant NFL player and Tom Brady’s favorite weapon in New England. To think he nearly tanked the entire thing before it even got started. Moral of the story, don’t show up exhausted to a job interview, unless you’re Rob Gronkowski. Then you’re just fine.