Everything about Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Kick Of Destiny’ was a huge letdown. The anticlimactic field goal could not have been less exciting and it also came with (very unimportant) controversy.

Before we get into the breakdown, let me start by giving credit to FanDuel where credit is due. The promotional stunt more than served its purpose and here we are, one day later, talking about the kick.

Well done, FanDuel, you won this round. DraftKings is still the move, though.

Despite the fact that the ‘Kick Of Destiny‘ was effective in its marketing, the entire thing was a mess.

All week, really all month leading up to the Super Bowl, countless commercials promoted a live field goal from Rob Gronkowski. Details were not specific, so it left viewers to come to their on conclusions as to what it might be.

Where most expected Gronk to kick a field goal at the big game, in front of thousands of NFL (and Rihanna) fans, the actual ‘Kick Of Destiny’ took place at an undisclosed location in Arizona. And the entire production felt wonky.

Just after halftime, the broadcast cut to a field in the middle of nowhere for the live field goal attempt. Gronkowski and his team of advisors, including Adam Vinatieri, stood by for the “okay.”

Once it was given, the 33-year-old retired tight end stepped into his kick and sent it sailing wide left. Even though he missed, the celebration was on because FanDuel users still won free bets.

First and foremost, the entire thing felt prerecorded. It may not have been, but it sure felt that way.

Did Rob Gronkowski really miss the Kick Of Destiny?

This where the “controversy” lies. Here is the ‘Kick Of Destiny’ in its entirety:

Everything about this Gronk kick was weird. Kinda looks like he made it, but he missed? And this was live but felt totally produced. What did you think? pic.twitter.com/ErXaAggu0X — Talk of the Commonwealth (@CommonTalkPod) February 13, 2023

When you slow it down frame by frame, there is a case to be made that the kick actually slipped inside the left upright. It’s not completely clear.

So they said he missed the kick but tried to edit a kick that he made? This whole Gronk kick thing was dumb https://t.co/8r3TpBgCwc pic.twitter.com/fMD05IkKDp — Gluten Free Cracker (@GLU10FREECRACKR) February 13, 2023

Even Kay Adams and her crew, employed by FanDuel, thought that the kick went in.

you guys. we all thought he made it. 💀 pic.twitter.com/sTDpwDeClB — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) February 13, 2023

Here is another look at a frozen frame that seems to show the ball in front of the upright:

Rob Gronkowski’s Kick Of Destiny

Even still, the debate continues. One theory floating around the internet is that the kick was pre-taped and edited. However, video from the scene would prove that theory wrong. It was a definitive miss.

.@RobGronkowski may have missed the #KickOfDestiny….



BUT YOU STILL WIN: we’re still paying out the $10,000,000 in Bonus Bets! pic.twitter.com/6z4b0EdNNI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) February 13, 2023

Or was it? People still aren’t buying it.

I don’t get it.. the kick clearly goes behind the posts and is obstructed in the TV video but does miss here. Makes no sense. — Matthew Mack 🟨 (@secondeye) February 13, 2023

That was clearly not live. It was recordes and staged. How many kick attempts did he take before he had this miss? Clearly on a stage as well. — Barter Token (@BarterToken) February 13, 2023

He definitely made that kick! pic.twitter.com/0v0bTKSMdm — Brandon White🇺🇸 (@HGSpaceForce) February 13, 2023

This not the one showed tho lol — Macc (@Macc503_) February 13, 2023

This isn’t the same kick as the one you showed on tv. On tv he clearly made it. — Casey (@lill_turnt) February 13, 2023

A side-by-side comparison of the commercial that aired and video posted to Twitter also appears to show a stark contrast. The two videos seem to have discrepancies.

Whether Gronk actually made the kick or not is a secret that FanDuel will likely take to its grave. Did it go in? Was it live? Were there multiple takes? The debate continues…