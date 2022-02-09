Rob Gronkowski Names Another QB He’d Like To Play With Besides Brady

Videos by OutKick

Rob Gronkowski’s never been on an NFL team that didn’t also roster quarterback Tom Brady. But now that Tom Terrific has decided to call it a career, Gronk will be forced to catch passes from someone other than Brady, should he return to the NFL for a 12th season. Odd, right?

Not exactly. Gronkowski says he could hitch his wagon to another young quarterback, if he decides to give this NFL thing another go ‘round.

“I kinda like this young buck quarterback. He’s in the Super Bowl now. It’s Joe Burrow, man,” Gronkowski said Tuesday via MassLive.com.

Rob Gronkowski says “If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow” https://t.co/Wtwj9j2eCX pic.twitter.com/J5WokWXAAL — The Comeback (@thecomeback) February 9, 2022

Gronk’s no bandwagon Burrow fan either. He’s had a seat on the Burrow bus for some time now.

“I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field,” Gronkowski added. “In the pocket, he’s just so calm and he just slings it out on the field.”

Burrow had a very Brady-esque sophomore season, throwing for more than 4,600 yards and 34 touchdowns and led the Bengals to their first Super Bowl appearance since 1988.

“I just love his swag too. If I had to pick a quarterback, it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow,” Gronkowski repeated. “He’s killing it right now in the game.”

Gronkowski, 32, is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March.

No Brady? No problem. Your move, Bengals.

