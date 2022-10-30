Wherever Rob Gronkowski goes, fun follows. That was certainly the case on Saturday night in Tucson, even though the final result was not what he had hoped.

Gronk, who remains retired from the NFL, played his college ball at the University of Arizona. He played just two collegiate seasons due to injury. But that didn’t stop him from making a massive impact when he was on the field.

The Pennsylvania-native broke the school record for most receiving yards by a tight end as a freshman and set more records for single-game, single-season, and career receptions, yards and touchdowns as a sophomore. As a result, despite missing his entire junior year, Gronkowski was a second round draft pick in 2010. The rest is history.

Rob Gronkowski had himself a Saturday in Tucson.

Gronk returned to his alma mater for Arizona’s game against USC. He, as per usual, had a blast.

Prior to kickoff, the 33-year-old — rocking some Oakley shades — led the team into the stadium during the ‘Wildcat Walk.’

Once he got into the stadium, Gronk made a furry friend and was kicking it with the Arizona police department K9. Skip surely got all of the well-deserved boops.

Former UofA football player Rob Gronkowski took a few seconds on this lovely homecoming weekend to meet our K9 Skip! Go Wildcats and BEARDOWN! pic.twitter.com/r3ZuxjXsCy — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 30, 2022

And then it was game time. Gronk, with a big smile on his face, and a strong fist pump, led Arizona out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Gronk running out with @ArizonaFBall ahead of its homecoming game vs. USC pic.twitter.com/2Owdb5UJjA — Dylan Grausz (@dylan_grausz) October 30, 2022

Once the game got underway, Gronk got on the mic with the Pac-12 Network. He cracked himself up while signing off with a “Bear Down, baby!”

Arizona hung close with USC for most of the evening, although there was a blatant officiating error that likely kept points off of the board for the Trojans and sent Lincoln Riley into a frenzy.

After one Wildcats touchdown in the third quarter, Gronk was pumped. He got to see it happen right in front of him and you can tell that he loved being apart of the action.

In the end, Arizona lost and moved to 3-5 on the year. Gronk may have been bummed with the result, but there is no way he let the loss keep his spirits down for too long.