Rob Gronkowski Comes Out Swinging Against Men In Women’s Sports

Rob Gronkowski is out on the idea of men competing in women’s sports. In other words, the former NFL great possesses common sense and recognizes that biology is a thing that exists.

Last month while visiting Capitol Hill, Gronk made his stance on the controversial issue very clear when asked by the Daily Caller if men should be allowed to compete against women. While he didn’t say anything after being asked, he emphatically shook his head no.

🚨WATCH🚨 Rob Gronkowski Gives Outright Hilarious ‘No’ After Question On Men In Women’s Sports pic.twitter.com/Sryv5l2Eit — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 13, 2023

The four-time Super Bowl champ didn’t share an explanation at the time because there really is no need for one. Gronkowski recently spoke with Fox News and explained why it’s “obvious” men should compete in women’s sports.

“There’s really no thoughts to really even share. It’s the obvious,” Gronkowski told Fox News. “There are men’s sports for men, there’s women’s sports for women. It should just stay like that. It’s just as simple as that, man. There’s really no argument. There should really be no conversation about it.”

“How it’s been is how it should be. Men play men’s sports, women play women’s sports. It’s as simple as that. It’s really unfair if a man went into a women’s sport and played it. It just doesn’t really make much sense to me.”

As Gronk said, it really is as simple as that.

Men should compete against men and women should compete against women. Having an ‘open’ division for transgender athletes is the easy solution, although the recent Swimming World Cup offered an ‘open’ division, and not a single athlete signed up.

