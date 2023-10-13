Gronk Shares Hilarious Recruiting Story Involving Clemson Woman

Videos by OutKick

A young woman was very disappointed when Rob Gronkowski committed to Arizona over Clemson.

Gronk was a standout TE for the Wildcats before an incredible NFL career that included winning four Super Bowl rings. However, Clemson threw the kitchen sink at him to get him to play for the Tigers, and he admitted to Ryen Russillo that he had a lot of fun drinking “water” on his campus visit. At some point, he must have given his phone number to a woman because he got a voicemail message from a disappointed female fan.

“Hey Rob, I saw you committed to the University of Arizona. I’m going to tell you this right now. You absolutely f*cked your decision up. We were all waiting for you down here, you know, in Clemson. Well, you have a good life. We’re going to miss you so much, but let me tell you, once again, you f*cked up. Bye bye,” Gronk told Russillo the voicemail stated.

You can watch Gronk break down the situation below. It’s hilarious watching him try to do a female voice.

Rob Gronkowski broke a young woman’s heart by committing to Arizona.

We all have wild college stories or stories of visiting campus. As far as I know, none of us are saints. Do you have a wild story? Let me know with an email to david.hookstead@outkick.com. I’d love to hear if anyone can match Gronk’s.

As for the former Patriots and Buccaneers star, this story seems very on-brand for the talented retired tight end.

Drinking lots of “water” is certainly something that wouldn’t surprise anyone when it comes to Gronk. It also wouldn’t surprise anyone to learn he was a magnet for women.

He’s been dating supermodel Camille Kostek for years. What a tough life!

For those of you who don’t know, major college football programs will do just about anything to land a major prospect. That includes money, introducing them to coeds, having players show them a good time at parties and much more.

While Gronk didn’t say anything about money, there’s no doubt it appears Clemson players showed him a hell of a time and he handed out his number to at least one woman.

When he didn’t commit, she called to give him a piece of her mind. She apparently had him feeling some kind of way and perhaps doubting his decision.

Rob Gronkowski says a Clemson coed called him after he committed to Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto /Icon SMI/Icon Sport Media via Getty Images)

The good news is it all worked out for Gronk in the end. He made millions of dollars, won four Super Bowls and hitched his wagon to a famous model. That’s a pretty epic run. Don’t forget to fire away with your own epic stories to david.hookstead@outkick.com. Can’t wait to hear them.