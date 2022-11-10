Dude Gets Obliterated During Road Rage Fight

One man learned the hard way that playing stupid games almost always results in winning very stupid prizes.

In a viral video circulating Twitter, a pair of men decided it was a good idea to square up and throw some blows in the middle of the street.

While you might think the guy in the pickup truck had the upper hand, it certainly didn’t go the way he expected. He got rocked so hard that it’s unclear if he knew what year it was when he got up.

There’s a couple things to point out here. First and foremost, that dude got lit up like he was a Christmas tree.

He didn’t know what hit him. The man exited his truck looking for a fight with all the confidence in the world.

The man was strutting towards that other dude’s vehicle. Within moments, he was on the ground questioning many life decisions.

Getting in a road rage fight is never a good idea.

That leads me to my second point. You’re a moron if you ever do something like this. A former Tier One operator once told me smart people don’t get in fights because you simply don’t know what you don’t know.

Is that guy in a much smaller vehicle a frappuccino sipping clown or is he a dude that is going to change your life for the worse? You don’t know until it’s go time, and by then, it’s probably too late to save yourself. Let me throw you another scenario. What are you going to do if you rush someone’s vehicle and they respond by drawing a weapon like they’re Dirty Harry?

That might sound crazy but it happens all the time. Just Google road rage shootings if you think I’m kidding. This man made a monster mistake the moment he exited his vehicle.

Make smarter decisions, folks. Make much smarter decisions, and you won’t end up on a viral road rage fight video.