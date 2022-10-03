RNC Looking at Suing Google For Sending Election Emails to Spam Ahead of Midterms

Facebook and Twitter are not the only Big Tech companies that interfere in our elections in favor of Democrats.

This week, the Republican National Committee filed a complaint to the Federal Election Commission that alleges Google is suppressing the GOP vote ahead of the midterms by burying RNC emails in recipients’ spam folders.

An RNC official told Fox News Digital that Gmail has suppressed more than 22 million RNC emails since Sept. 28. The official says Google does this at the end of each month, as charted below:

This chart shows that party emails from the RNC go from “strong inbox delivery— 90-100%” down to 0% at the end of each month.

“Every single month, like clockwork, Google suppresses important GOTV and fundraising emails at the end of the month, with zero explanation nor commitment from Google to resolve this issue,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Fox News.

“We are less than 40 days out from Election Day, and important GOTV emails to our opted-in voters in states that have already started early voting are being systematically sent to spam.”

McDaniel says Republicans have raised this issue with Google to no avail, thus will explore legal action.

“Enough is enough,” she said. “Big Tech bias is undermining the democratic process.”

Google claims to have no political bias, but its actions prove otherwise.

In April, a North Carolina State University study found Gmail favored candidates on the political Left by a significant margin.

“Gmail … retained the majority of left-wing candidate emails in inbox (< 10.12% marked as spam) while sent the majority of right-wing candidate emails to the spam folder (up to 77.2% marked as spam),” the study found.

Most notably, independent research found Google showed a “strong bias in favor of Democrats” that skewed votes ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Dr. Robert Epstein, a research psychologist, uncovered a period of days leading into the election that Google’s homepage only sent out “vote reminders” to liberals.

Epstein explained in an interview with Tucker Carlson:

“Well, a couple of things that we’ve looked at so far. First of

all, we had 733 field agents in three key swing states this year: Arizona,

North Carolina and Florida, and we preserved more than 500,000 ephemeral

experiences. That’s a lot. That’s about 30 times more data than we got in

2016. “And we’re finding a couple of things that are pretty clear. Number one, is

that Google’s search results were strongly biased in favor of liberals and

Democrats. This was not true on Bing or Yahoo. “The bias was being shown to pretty much every demographic group we looked

at, including conservatives. So in fact, conservatives got slightly more

liberal bias in their search results than liberals did. How do you account

for that? “And then we also found what seems to be a smoking gun. That is we found a

period of days when the vote reminder on Google’s homepage was being sent

only to liberals, not one of our conservative field agents received a vote

reminder during those days.”

Twitter and Facebook assisted Democrats in 2020 by burying a credibly-reported bombshell on Hunter Biden. At least 16% of Biden voters say they would have voted differently had social media not suppressed the distribution of the report.

But Google is just as guilty. Now, it’s actively trying to skew the 2022 midterms. Gmail owns nearly half of the email market share. So, when it marks one party’s emails as “Spam” and the other’s as worthy of the “Inbox,” that’s a form of election interference.

Call it collusion, if you will.