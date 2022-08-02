Rising Broncos WR Tim Patrick Carted Off During Practice: Reports

The Denver Broncos fanbase holds its breath as wide receiver Tim Patrick appears to be dealing with a right leg injury after going down during Tuesday’s training camp.

Patrick went up for a leaping catch and reportedly fell down without contact after making a cut.

The player was unable to put any weight on his right leg and had to be carted off the field, with teammates and coaches huddled around him after he went down. The team’s medical staff was seen evaluating Patrick’s knee.

Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett spoke to the media on Patrick’s apparent injury.

“It breaks your heart,” shared the first-year head coach, relayed by NFL Network’s James Palmer.

Hackett stated multiple times that guys are going to have to rally and step up on this team. — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) August 2, 2022

Patrick, a fifth-year WR out of Utah, has elevated his game as part of Denver’s system and quickly turned into an ascending player in the Broncos’ receivers room. The young talent has put in work for the Broncos these past two seasons: racking up 104 receptions for 1,476 yards and 11 touchdowns.

With Jerry Jeudy and veteran wideout Courtland Sutton spearheading the new Broncos offense, with former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson now under center, expectations were keen on Patrick emerging as a strong WR3 in the schematic.

Patrick signed a three-year extension with Denver in 2021, totaling $30 million and maxing out at $34.5 million with incentives. The deal included $18 million in guarantees, with $5.5. million of that slated for next season.

Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.

