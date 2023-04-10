Riley Gaines Threatens To Sue SFSU After Administrator Supported Violent Protestors; Official Blocks Gaines On Twitter

Videos by OutKick

After San Francisco State University signed off on violent protestors’ hostage-like treatment of women’s rights activist Riley Gaines, the college swimmer is threatening to sue the university for allowing the radical gender fanatics to go unpunished.

Gaines, who appeared at the university on Thursday to continue her activism toward keeping biological men out of women’s sports, was interrupted by pro-trans activists and struck by a “man wearing a dress” as her event wrapped.

SFSU Won’t Act, So Riley Gaines Is Suing

Following the event and backlash against the rabid protestors, SFSU Vice President for Student Affairs and Enrollment Management, Jamillah Moore, released a statement supporting the aggressive intervention, in clear opposition to Gaines.

Moore called the protests “peaceful” and said the pro-trans protestors had full backing from SFSU.

Thank you to our students who participated peacefully in Thursday evening’s event. It took tremendous bravery to stand in a challenging space. I am proud of the moments where we listened and asked insightful questions. I am also proud of the moments when our students demonstrated the value of free speech and the right to protest peacefully. These issues do not go away, and these values are very much at our core. This feels difficult because it is difficult. As you reflect, process, and begin to heal, please remember that there are people, resources and services available and ready to receive our Gator community, including faculty, staff members, coaches and mentors who are here to support you.

SFSU previously noted that campus PD got involved and attempted to move Gaines to a “safe location” amid the protests.

Gaines called out Moore’s response as weak and relayed on Sunday that the SFSU admin blocked her on Twitter.

“The woman who released the statement following the riot where I was verbally and physically assaulted at SFSU (to which she called peaceful) blocked me,” posted Gaines. “I guess it’s easier for her to ignore me than to denounce violence against women. She won’t be able to ignore my lawsuit.”

The woman who released the statement following the riot where I was verbally and physically assaulted at @SFSU (to which she called peaceful) blocked me.



I guess it's easier for her to ignore me than to denounce violence against women. She won't be able to ignore my lawsuit🤗 pic.twitter.com/4RHsYsTNCw — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 9, 2023

Gaines Is Gaining Support

Speaking with the DailyMail, Gaines voiced her intent on keeping the university accountable for branding her platform as hateful as she advocates for keeping trans-athletes away from women’s athletics.

Gaines has been an ardent activist for women’s rights ever since competing against trans swimmer Lia Thomas, who shifted from men’s to women’s swimming and dominated the sport.

With biological males boasting a competitive advantage due to their inherent advantage with strength and size, Gaines worries that trans-women will soon overwhelm women’s sports. And the ripple effect will eventually result in women losing interest in competing.

“I think that what you have to do to make changes in regards to protecting freedoms is to go where it hurts which is the pockets,” she told the outlet. “If I weren’t to do something, there would be no repercussions for these people.”

“Something needs to be done to hold these people accountable, whether it be the student body, the administration…they need to realize is that what happened to me was violent, was completely wrong and it was criminal,” Gaines added. “They weren’t even peaceful in an alternate universe.”

Gaines believes that her platform is gaining support, contrary to SFSU’s posturing.

“People are being eye-opened. Maybe two years ago, when a lot of this started coming to light, people wanted to virtue signal,” Gaines said. “But now, they’re seeing how this is harmful to women. We are losing out on our safety and privacy.”