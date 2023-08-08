Clay Travis Unloads On Protestors Who Spat On Riley Gaines And Women’s Sports Activists, Calls For Prosecution

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines traveled to Texas on Monday and was met by a group of extremely unfriendly protesters. Clay Travis joined America’s Newsroom on Tuesday to discuss the scenario and unloaded on those who gathered to target the former Division-I swimmer and her fellow activists.

Gaines, host of OutKick podcast ‘Gaines for Girls,’ has been on the frontlines of the ongoing conversation surrounding the inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. She lost to Lia Thomas in the Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in March of 2022.

Ever since, Gaines has led the push for biological women to compete against biological women.

On Monday, she and former UPenn swimmer Paula Scanlan traveled to the Lone Star State to join Texas Governor Greg Abott during the ceremonial signing of the ‘Save Women’s Sports Act,’ which was officially signed into law in June. It is intended to prohibit transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

The ceremony was met with large protests that turned hostile.

Gaines spoke to her experience in Denton, Tex. and said that protesters threw bottles, spat in the faces of those with whom they disagreed, and yelled profanity at children. Law enforcement had to step in.

Scanlan echoed Gaines’ concerns and frustration. As did Lee University volleyball player Macy Petty, who was also in attendance. They also said that spit was flying.

When asked about the protests, Gov. Abbott disavowed the hostility.

I wish that they could have peacefully heard what Paula and Riley had to say. Any reasonable person would agree. They should not have had to have gone through what they went through. Our goal is to make sure that what they went through is not going to be repeated again. — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

Clay Travis unloaded on the protesters.

Travis joined Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino on Tuesday to discuss what happened in Texas on Monday. He did not hold back on the protesters or their actions.

Travis also called for the protesters who spat on the activists to be prosecuted.

Here is what he had to say:

.@ClayTravis joined @BillHemmer & @DanaPerino to discuss



💥Porsche facing backlash after editing out Jesus from an ad.



💥 @Riley_Gaines_ attacked by woke protestors in Texas.



💥 Clay’s new book ‘American Playbook’ exposes the Democrat’s flawed perspective on diversity. pic.twitter.com/2gqwANn9Qw — OutKick (@Outkick) August 8, 2023

Fallout from Monday’s protests will continue to unfold in the coming days and weeks. It will be interesting to see if Texas chooses to go after the protestors in a legal manner.