Riley Gaines Calls Mike DeWine ‘Spineless Coward’ After Ohio Governor Vetoes Transgender-Women’s Sports Bill

After the bill sat on his desk for 11 days, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine officially announced his decision to veto House Bill 68 on Friday in The Buckeye State. His decision means that transgender athletes, biological males, will still be allowed to compete in girl’s sports, and gender transitional surgeries and care will be available for minors.

Gov. DeWine, a Republican, began Friday’s press conference by explaining that he had spoken with parents, medical professionals with varying opinions, transgender individuals, and individuals who have de-transitioned before stating that he did not sign the bill.

“Were I to sign House Bill 68, or were House Bill 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most, the parents,” DeWine said during his press conference.

“I cannot sign this bill as it is currently written,” he later announced. “Just a few minutes ago, I vetoed this bill.”

Riley Gaines is against Gov. Mike DeWine’s decision to veto House Bill 68. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Riley Gaines, host of OutKick’s ‘Gaines For Girls‘ podcast, passionately reacted to Gov. DeWine’s “spineless” decision.

“Gov. DeWine has proven himself to be a spineless coward who is unwilling to do the obvious right and moral thing,” Gaines said in a statement. “This veto doesn’t represent the majority of Ohioans or the majority of Americans. I’m confident and hopeful the Ohio legislature will override his veto. A compromise between right and wrong will always be wrong.”

Governor Mike DeWine has vetoed HB 68, a bill that would protect women’s sports and prevent child mutilation. Fortunately, Ohio has the votes to override the veto. @GovMikeDeWine is a spineless coward that needs to be removed from office. pic.twitter.com/u4fGJiF8C0 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) December 29, 2023

Gaines was forced to compete against and share a locker room with transgender swimmer Lia Thomas during the 2022 NCAA Championship and has been a leader in the discussion that women’s sports are meant for women while also being a promoter of common sense, something that is lost in today’s America.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association currently allows transgender girls to join female teams if they’ve completed at least one year of hormone therapy.

Ohio Governor Wants Government To Be More Involved With Transgender Issues

While Gov. DeWine ultimately vetoed the bill, he stated that he does share a number of the concerns brought forth with the bill and agreed that “action is necessary” regarding “a number of issues” that legislators have raised.

“I truly believe that we can address a number of goals in House Bill 68 by administrative rules that will likely have a better chance of surviving judicial review and being adopted,” Gov. DeWine stated. “Today I am directing my administration and the relevant state agencies to begin work on administrative rules that will go through the full jaycar process to establish important protections for Ohio children and Ohio adults.”

Gov. DeWine laid out points his administration will work on in regard to the bill.

He explained that he “adamantly agrees” that no child under the age of 18 should undergo transitional surgery. Gov. DeWine also wants there to be required reporting to relevant agencies when it comes to gender-affirming care and those reports then relayed to the general assembly and public every six months.

He is also seeking the restriction of pop-up clinics that don’t provide adequate mental health counseling.

The bill could still go into effect in Ohio if 60% of the state legislature votes to override the governor’s veto.