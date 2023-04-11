Riley Gaines, Once Again, Goes After Megan Rapinoe After Originally Deleting Tweets

Videos by OutKick

Riley Gaines doubled down on criticism of Megan Rapinoe late Tuesday morning.

The former Kentucky swimmer called out Megan Rapinoe late Monday night for being fine with biological men competing against women in sports. She also claimed Rapinoe, who is gay, could “never have a daughter to defend” because she’s not “sexually attracted to men. Rapinoe, who signed a letter opposing a policy suggestion that would protect women’s sports, could have a child through a sperm donor or adoption.

Gaines later deleted the tweets early Tuesday morning.

Riley Gaines, once again, calls out Megan Rapinoe. (Credit: Twitter).

Well, Gaines clearly has zero regrets about the spirit of her thoughts because she tweeted a very similar message again to the American soccer player. Specifically, she argued Rapinoe would lose it if a man took her job.

“I can respect opinions that differ from my own and everyone is entitled to think/speak independently, but I can’t help but think Megan Rapinoe would genuinely shiv any male who tried to take her spot on the US Women’s National Team,” Gaines tweeted.

The one key difference was she hedged on the part about having a child. The new tweet now reads, “because you aren’t sexually attracted to men, it’s unlikely you will ever have a daughter to defend.”

I can respect opinions that differ from my own and everyone is entitled to think/speak

independently, but I can't help but think Megan Rapinoe would genuinely shiv any male who tried to take her spot on the US Women's National Team. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 11, 2023

Riley Gaines isn’t impressed by Megan Rapinoe.

Again, to be clear, the messages are very similar but not identical. She hedged in the second version about whether or not Rapinoe could have a kid.

She tweeted in the second version it was “unlikely” instead of something that would “never” happen. Other than that, the message is the same, especially the part about Rapinoe losing her job to a man.

Is there anyone who thinks Riley Gaines is wrong on that point? It’s easy for Megan Rapinoe to not sweat about transgender males as none are attempting to play in the NWSL or the women’s national soccer team.

However, if they were, you can bet Rapinoe would have an issue the moment it impacted her. As OutKick noted this morning, the women’s national team lost to a U-15 team a few years ago. Imagine what would happen if they had to compete against full grown men.

Megan Rapinoe gets called out by Megan Rapinoe over views on transgender athletes. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Gaines remains in headlines.

Riley Gaines has been in the news nonstop ever since she was attacked while at San Francisco State University.

The former Kentucky athlete was attacked while giving a speech about protecting women’s sports. For believing spaces for women should be protected, she was met by a mob that turned violent.

Now, she’s refusing to back down and is calling out Megan Rapinoe for believing there’s nothing wrong with transgender athletes…..as long as it does not impact her, of course.

San Francisco State University *THANKED* protesters after Riley Gaines was attacked.



Gaines was attacked by a violent mob for speaking out against men taking over women's sports.



She was assaulted and the mob DEMANDED money for her safe release.https://t.co/AOPJIZgRse — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 9, 2023

It certainly seems like Riley Gaines has no intention of retreating. In today’s atmosphere and climate, that really requires guts of steel.