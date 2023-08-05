Riley Gaines-Kirk Cameron Book Event Back On After Library Caves

Videos by OutKick

An Alabama library has backed down after initially deciding to cancel an event with Riley Gaines and Kirk Cameron.

Initially, the library claimed that the cancellation was due to an extremely high level of expected attendance that would exceed capacity.

“Due to the event’s anticipated attendance increasing beyond the Library’s capacity, the Library will be unable to host the event,” they said in a statement.

But the “See You at the Library” event on Saturday, August 5th is now suddenly back on.

The First Liberty Institute law firm sent a letter to the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library System saying it was “prepared to vindicate this violation of our client’s civil rights in court.” Sure enough, the library system reversed course, according to Fox News.

Cameron, Gaines, and the Brave Books team will now, once again, be permitted to do their book reading event at three different libraries in the system.

“We are thrilled that Brave Books, Kirk and Riley will be able to host the book reading tomorrow as was previously scheduled,” First Liberty lawyer Ryan Gardner told Fox News.

“Our nation’s libraries are an important part of their communities and should be welcoming to messages of hope and encouragement like that of Kirk and Riley.”

Washington , D.C. – February 1 : Riley Gaines speaks during a discussion on transgender athletes In women’s sports during a National Girls and Women in Sports day event on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Feb. 01, 2023, in Washington DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Riley Gaines Contradicts Library’s Initial Explanation

The initial explanation, that the library would exceed their capacity, didn’t hold much water for OutKick’s Riley Gaines.

“We’ve seen this before,” Gaines said. “The library has come up with an excuse to prevent us from sharing wholesome messages to children and their families because they don’t want to be associated with it. The people have shown they want to attend this event and to support the mission of Brave Books. It’s situations like this that embolden activists and ANTIFA. I’m happy to say the event is now a go again, and we will continue forward with full force! It’s time like this where we must stand our ground as conservatives but more importantly as Christians.”

Gaines has significant experience with courage in the face of attempted cancellation.

But activist attempts to silence her have backfired, drawing more attention to the importance of her message and goal of protecting women’s sports.

Whatever the library’s true intentions, it’s a clear victory for free speech that the Gaines/Cameron event will proceed as scheduled.