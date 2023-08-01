‘Righteous Gemstones’ Wraps Up Incredible Third Season, Reminds People Comedy Is A Great Thing: REVIEW

Videos by OutKick

Season three of “The Righteous Gemstones” is officially over, and it was every bit as great as fans had hoped.

The HBO comedy starring Danny McBride follows a powerful evangelical family that leads a mega-church.

To the world, the Gemstones are religious leaders. Behind the scenes, the entire family is a bunch of clowns and scumbags using the church as a personal ATM.

“The Righteous Gemstones” delivers with season three.

Ever since season one premiered, the series has been completely unafraid of taking prisoners. It’s edgy, inappropriate, uncomfortably awkward at times and most importantly, it’s just a damn good show.

The cast of McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Cassidy Freeman, Walton Goggins, Tony Cavalero and Tim Baltz combine for an absolute powerhouse comedy ensemble.

Well, season three didn’t disappoint one bit, and saw fans introduced to Gemstones family member and militia leader Peter Montgomery (Steve Zahn).

Zahn crushed it as Peter as he tries to carry out revenge against the Gemstones for ruining his life. There’s kidnappings, explosions, absolute insanity and the militia storyline even brought fans country star Sturgill Simpson singing a rendition of “All the Gold in California.”

Sturgill's satiric rendition of, "All the Gold in California" On Righteous Gemstones is already the best country music released this year. pic.twitter.com/7vKkbWWnQK — Philip B. (@bairdphil) July 24, 2023

The HBO hit delivers outstanding comedy.

Fans are craving great comedy. Long gone are the days of a few solid comedy movies a year. Now, a great comedy film is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

Fortunately, there are a few TV shows that are still willing to push the limits. “Righteous Gemstones” is unapologetic, and season three continues to offend and make viewers laugh.

There’s a nude fight scene set to a Kenny Rodger song that is so wildly inappropriate and hilarious at the same time that it’s beyond words.

“The Righteous Gemstones” is a great show. (Credit: HBO)

Jesse Gemstone (McBride) also cracked several Waco and Ruby Ridge jokes. Good luck finding any other major TV show outside of maybe “South Park” and “Always Sunny” willing to do the same. There’s also an entire storyline about trying to ban sex toys. The content just never stopped in season three as Jesse attempts to take over for his dad.

Fans respond to stuff that is actually funny. Sanitized and vanilla comedy is unbelievably boring. Fortunately, “Righteous Gemstones” has never been afraid to crack jokes about anything or any group of people. That’s why fans love it and it’s returning for a fourth season.

Walton Goggins, once again, crushed it in “Righteous Gemstones.”

Finally, I have to give a huge shoutout to Walton Goggins. His performance as Baby Billy should win him an Emmy.

Hell, every single performance Goggins has done from “The Shield,” to “Justified” and now “Righteous Gemstones” has been nothing short of incredible.

It’s impossible to not lose your mind laughing whenever Goggins is on screen as Baby Billy – the reject loser of the Gemstone family trying to hang on by his teeth.

Righteous Gemstones S3 is a contender for the greatest season of a HBO show of all time. Baby Billy’s Bible Bonkers forever pic.twitter.com/Xfg5VxSr1A — Jacob Nave (@jnay77) August 1, 2023

If you love laughing and aren’t an easily offended snowflake, then you need to be watching “The Righteous Gemstones.” Do it for your soul. Comedy and laughter are great things, and we won’t ever apologize for enjoying humor – no matter how offensive some might find it. Comedy is a pillar of a free society, and it’s time to get back to remembering that fact.