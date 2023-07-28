WINNING: ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Renewed For 4th Season, Proves Non-Woke Comedy Is What People Crave

Videos by OutKick

Comedy fans should be popping bottles of champagne because HBO isn’t letting “The Righteous Gemstones” go anywhere.

The hit comedy series with Danny McBride is one of the very few shows that’s truly unafraid to push the limits with humor.

It’s unbelievably hilarious and offensive, and that’s what comedy should be. Now, it will return for another season.

HBO announced Thursday that the comedy series about a family running a mega-church has been renewed for a fourth season.

“Righteous Gemstones” is an incredible series. (Credit: HBO)

“Righteous Gemstones” is an incredible comedy series.

That’s a monster win for comedy and people who hate wokeness. The woke mob has ruined comedy, but Danny McBride and everyone involved with “Righteous Gemstones” can hold their heads high knowing they actually give people something to laugh about.

Great comedy is a sign of a free society. It’s a sign that there aren’t limits on speech. Nothing should be off-limits when it comes to jokes.

Literally nothing. I don’t care how sacred or offensive you think something is. It should be able to be joked about. You, personally, might not find it funny, and that’s okay. That’s your right as a free American, but restricting comedy can’t ever be tolerated.

“Righteous Gemstones” has never been afraid to push the limits with edgy content.

“Righteous Gemstones” renewed for fourth season. (Credit: HBO)

*MINOR SPOILER*

For example, the nude fight scene a with BJ a couple episodes ago was one of the funniest and most awkward things I’ve ever seen on TV.

Another great example was McBride’s Jesse Gemstone character straight up joking about Waco and Ruby Ridge when meeting the militia.

Hilarious. We need more comedy, not less. “Righteous Gemstones” being renewed for a fourth season is proof that actually focusing on humor can pay off. I can’t wait to see how season three ends and what fans get moving forward. Monster victory of comedy fans!