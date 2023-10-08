Ricky Stenhouse Jr’s Car Up In Flames At NASCAR Event

Videos by OutKick

That smoke you smell is not from your oven or your neighbor’s bonfire. It’s coming from Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s race car.

The NASCAR driver was 100 laps in at the Bank of America Roval 400 in Charlotte, N.C., when suddenly his car caught fire. That would be scary in and of itself, but Stenhouse’s car lit up on the inside.

Fortunately, Stenhouse eventually got out of the vehicle without any major injuries. The car could not say the same.

Social Media Users Make Sure Stenhouse Is Okay, Then Has Some Fun

“Totino’s Pizza Rolls” sponsored the car that Stenhouse drove. Naturally, a car on fire with that sponsor makes for some good comedic material, and of course, social media delivered.

After ensuring the driver was okay – since that obviously was the most important question – X users had some fun with the appearance of Stenhouse’s car.

Ah, you gotta love the creativity.

This one race does not indicate Stenhouse’s year on the track. He won the Daytona 500 and has eight other top 10 finishes. But he’s gonna need a ride home after his car turned into a toaster oven.

AJ Allmendiger held of William Byron and Kyle Busch in a tense final lap to win the event.