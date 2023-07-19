Rickie Fowler Might Have Best Opportunity Of Career To Win A Major At The Open Championship

Videos by OutKick

Rickie Fowler won the Rocket Mortgage Classic earlier this month. It was his first PGA Tour victory in four years. This week, at the Open Championship, Fowler is attempting to accomplish something he’s never done: win a major golf tournament.

For people who recently started following golf, they may not know that Fowler was once expected to be the next great American golfer. Fowler finished in the Top 5 of all four majors in 2014. He became the first American to accomplish that.

It seemed as though a major victory was inevitable. Except, it never happened. He’s come close many times. Fowler has nine Top 5 finishes in majors, including last month at the US Open.

He’s finished in the Top 3 at all four majors in his career. That includes a second place finish at the 2014 Open Championship. Which occurred at Royal Liverpool in Hoylake, England.

Sergio Garcia and Rickie Fowler stand with their awards for joint second place after the final round of The 143rd Open Championship at Royal Liverpool on July 20, 2014 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

That just happens to be where the Open Championship is this year. The winner that year was Rory McIlroy. Here we are, seven years later, with Fowler and McIlroy set to be among the players expected to compete for the Claret Jug.

Rickie Fowler’s game is in the best place it’s been since that 2014 run. Fowler has 12 Top-20 finishes in his past 15 tournaments.

Rickie Fowler has a great opportunity to finally win a major tournament at this year’s Open Championship

Fowler admitted that the Open Championship is one of his best majors.

“I’ve always thought between the Masters and the Open, those are the two places where I feel like I have a better shot to win,” Fowler told ESPN. “I love playing links golf and I’ve had success over here.”

Back in 2014, Fowler thought he’d be in contention to win majors for the rest of his career. But it hasn’t happened.

And this might represent the best shot he has to win a major in his career. It could be his last great opportunity, too.

Does that ramp up the pressure? Probably.

Can he handle it and finally get it done?

We shall see.