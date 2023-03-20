Rick Pitino Meets With St. John’s, Red Storm Have No Plan B: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

St. John’s has reportedly zeroed in on hiring Rick Pitino.

The Iona coach has been floated as the likely next coach of the Red Storm ever since Mike Anderson was fired.

Now, it sounds like the university is getting ready to do whatever is necessary to land him. Jon Rothstein reported a meeting took place in person Sunday night between the two sides, and St. John’s has “no secondary candidate.”

Sources: Iona's Rick Pitino will meet with St. John's administration in person later tonight.



The Red Storm have no secondary candidate. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2023

Is Rick Pitino the guy for St. John’s?

It definitely appears that Pitino isn’t just at the top of the list for the St. John’s job. It looks like he’s the only name on the list, per Rothstein’s report.

Fox Sports previously reported over the weekend “that the university plans to finalize a deal” with the former Louisville coach “in the coming days.”

However, it’s not clear right now what the timeline might actually be. Iona is out of the NCAA Tournament, which means there’s really no roadblocks left.

Rick Pitino is reportedly St. John’s top candidate. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Pitino is a proven winner.

As we’ve covered here previously at OutKick, Pitino has won absolutely everywhere he’s won at the college level.

He dominated at Kentucky and Louisville, injected life and relevance into Iona and he could almost certainly do the same for St. John’s.

While the Big East program isn’t terrible, the Red Storm don’t exactly tip the scales in the college basketball national conversation. Hiring Rick Pitino would make the program immediately relevant.

Ignoring NCAA sanctions, Pitino has been to the Final Four seven times and won two national titles. He would be a home run hire for St. John’s and it sounds like the Red Storm are getting ready to throw whatever is necessary at him.

Will St. John’s hire Rick Pitino? (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them. The situation between Rick Pitino and St. John’s remains very fluid.