Rick Pitino Is Getting Hit Up From NYC Crazies After Leaking His Own Cell Phone Number

Talk about a rookie mistake!

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Rick Pitino’s cell phone won’t stop blowing up after he was caught giving it out live on televison.

The newly hired St. John’s University men’s basketball coach was part of a montage of celebrities that were courtside at Madison Square Garden this past Sunday to see the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

THE MESSAGES WERE SOMETHING…

Oh, Rick – the texts were “nice n positive?”

I’m sure he loved receiving this one:

AND THIS ONE WHICH I’M NOT SURE BUT LOOKS LIKE A THREESOME PROPOSAL..

OR THIS ONE FROM A FAN WHO IS STILL UPSET FROM 1998…

PITINO WAS SEEN WITH JON STEWART, BEN STILLER AND OTHERS

Here’s the original clip of MSG cameras not taking Pitino’s face off the camera. You just know the operator back in the truck was like “Wait is he… yeah he’s definitely giving out his number. Let’s keep the shot on him.”

We’re not sure who Pitino was openly mouthing his number to but we’re glad he did.

You know that as soon as those first 8-10 random text messages and calls started coming in that he was like “Ohhhh, crap.”

There’s nothing worst than getting stupid spam messages and robo-calls. But imagine getting hundreds of them from mouth-breathing Johnnies fans, Boston fans who still hate you, or Louisville fans that still ‘can’t quit you?’ Not to mention every high school player in the tri-state area whose parents are like “You know what… you should text Pitino and send him your highlight reel!”

Sounds like an absolute disaster, and I love it.

Welcome back to New York City, Coach!

Oh, and good luck finding those recruits – you need ’em.

Written by Mike Gunzelman

Mike “Gunz” Gunzelman has been involved in the sports and media industry for over a decade. He’s also a risk taker - the first time he ever had sushi was from a Duane Reade in Penn Station in NYC.

