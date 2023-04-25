Rick Pitino Is Getting Hit Up From NYC Crazies After Leaking His Own Cell Phone Number

Videos by OutKick

Talk about a rookie mistake!

Hall of Fame college basketball coach Rick Pitino’s cell phone won’t stop blowing up after he was caught giving it out live on televison.

The newly hired St. John’s University men’s basketball coach was part of a montage of celebrities that were courtside at Madison Square Garden this past Sunday to see the New York Knicks defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

So yesterday I was enjoying the Knicks game n someone read my lips on TV giving out my phone number. Over 300 plus messages came in – here’s the bizarre news, 95% were nice n positive. I got a lead on 7 new recruits. My new cell is…..😜 — Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) April 24, 2023

THE MESSAGES WERE SOMETHING…

Oh, Rick – the texts were “nice n positive?”

I’m sure he loved receiving this one:

🥰🙋‍♀️! I texted you 🤣! Since I have no recruits for you I just said Good Morning #myfavoritecoach. 😘 — Kim Pinson Hendley (@rickpitinofan) April 24, 2023

AND THIS ONE WHICH I’M NOT SURE BUT LOOKS LIKE A THREESOME PROPOSAL..

Rick my husband and I tried to reach you. We want to spend a night with you please #sjubb — Johnnies Maniac (@JohnniesManiac) April 24, 2023

OR THIS ONE FROM A FAN WHO IS STILL UPSET FROM 1998…

I still remember when u treated us as garbage when u lost ur NCAA Championship ring in Puerto Rico in 1998. Don’t fake it, dude — vampi (@VAMPI80) April 25, 2023

PITINO WAS SEEN WITH JON STEWART, BEN STILLER AND OTHERS

Here’s the original clip of MSG cameras not taking Pitino’s face off the camera. You just know the operator back in the truck was like “Wait is he… yeah he’s definitely giving out his number. Let’s keep the shot on him.”

The stars are out at MSG ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/DyGz2iSQi7 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 23, 2023

We’re not sure who Pitino was openly mouthing his number to but we’re glad he did.

You know that as soon as those first 8-10 random text messages and calls started coming in that he was like “Ohhhh, crap.”

There’s nothing worst than getting stupid spam messages and robo-calls. But imagine getting hundreds of them from mouth-breathing Johnnies fans, Boston fans who still hate you, or Louisville fans that still ‘can’t quit you?’ Not to mention every high school player in the tri-state area whose parents are like “You know what… you should text Pitino and send him your highlight reel!”

Sounds like an absolute disaster, and I love it.

Welcome back to New York City, Coach!

Oh, and good luck finding those recruits – you need ’em.