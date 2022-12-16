Richard Sherman Tries To Kick Seattle Radio Host Off His Own Show, Refuses To Answer Question

It turns out that Richard Sherman, who was known as a tough competitor on the field, is quite soft off of it.

Sherman agreed to be a guest on “Brock and Salk,” a show that airs on Seattle Sports. Each Wednesday, the duo welcomes former Seahawks linebacker KJ Wright to the show. Sherman and Wright played together on the Seahawks defense from 2011-2017.

That relationship is the only reason Sherman appeared on the show in the first place. And he was sure to let host Mike Salk know that.

Apparently Richard Sherman is pretty soft when the pads are off and the microphones are on. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Some quick background. Mike Salk and Brock Huard have been doing Seattle radio together for quite a long time. They used to host a show on ESPN Seattle 710. The Seahawks are the driver of sports talk in Seattle, obviously, so the pair has talked a lot about the team in their career.

It was from this previous iteration of the show where the animosity for Salk originated for Sherman, according to the latter.

Sherman accused Salk of saying negative things about the cornerback after he left Seattle. He claimed Salk never said those things when Sherman was on the team.

Richard Sherman tries to make host leave his own show

OK, let’s get to the awkwardness! Sherman demanded that Salk leave the show. Salk’s name is on the show, mind you. But Sherman completely shut down and told Salk to leave before he would continue.

The Seattle Sports YouTube channel posted the interview and it cuts off about 90 seconds after Sherman joined. Based on a tweet from Salk, this was likely where it ended.

Just getting onto social media. Did I miss anything today?



We've got @KirkHerbstreit tomorrow at 730 and Jerry Dipoto at 830. I hope we can finish at least one of those interviews…



(Thanks to all who sent nice messages. And I suppose to the few who sent…other messages too) — Mike Salk, Seattle Sports Station (@TheMikeSalk) December 15, 2022

The “I hope we can finish one at least one of those interviews” is a clear commentary on the Sherman interview.

Sherman has not posted anything about the incident on social media, and Salk should probably not expect an apology.

Good for Salk, though, for not giving in to Sherman’s ridiculous demand.

Salk claimed that he never said anything about Sherman after he left that he wouldn’t have said while he was in Seattle.

Though, if he did say negative things about Sherman, perhaps they were warranted. Maybe they came after Sherman tried to break into his in-laws‘ home, who had Sherman arrested.

Maybe he had something to say when Sherman, a vocal critic of concussions in the NFL, kept his mouth shut on Amazon’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football after Tua Tagovailoa suffered a highly-publicized concussion on a Thursday night against the Bengals.

I don’t know, I’m not familiar. I’m just saying there are plenty of opportunities to criticize Richard Sherman.

And you can add this temper tantrum to the list.