Richard Sherman Goes Nuclear On SEC Football During Fiery Rant

Richard Sherman isn’t a fan of SEC football, and thinks the conference is overrated in 2023.

The college football world continues to burn after 12-1 Alabama got in the playoff over 13-0 Florida State.

The Seminoles were iced out after Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury. The committee simply didn’t feel FSU could win at the highest level without him.

For that reason, an undefeated P5 champion was left out of the playoff for the first time ever. The Super Bowl champion thinks the situation is absurd, and SEC fans need to take a seat.

Alabama got in the playoff over Florida State, despite having a worse record. Richard Sherman cut loose on the decision. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Richard Sherman goes nuclear on the SEC.

“Instead, we get a fat cat, a front-runner, an SEC team because, ‘Oh, the SEC is strong. The SEC is always is strong.’ The SEC is 7-9 against non-conference [P5] opponents this year. They’re not some powerhouse conference right now. They’re not some ‘Hey, we beat everybody and we’re the class above everybody else.’ They’re not that right now. So a team shouldn’t go from eighth in the nation to fourth and jump and undefeated Florida State team with nothing else other than, ‘Oh, we’re Alabama.’ It’s ugly,” the former NFL star said on the Monday episode of “Undisputed.”

A fired up Sherman continued, “It doesn’t make you want to watch the game. It makes you think, ‘Man, who paid somebody? Who is pulling the strings here?’ You just want Alabama in it no matter what they do? The wins and losses don’t count anymore? You just gotta be Alabama. Win enough games and you’ll make it. Florida State, we’re sorry, your quarterback got hurt. You went undefeated but it doesn’t matter.

These are the takes college football fans crave. pic.twitter.com/TEVGxIzDJq — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 4, 2023

During the same episode, Sherman took shots at SEC scheduling, and added, “The SEC plays mostly a ‘Patty Cake’ schedule,” said Sherman. “They play Middle Tennessee, they play Division I-AA and FCS schools the majority of the time when they are outside of schedule–outside of each other. They are an overrated conference…Most of the time they [SEC teams] are playing nobody. Outside of their conference, they are not playing ranked opponents, they are not playing great opponents. When they do, they lose,” according to Sports Illustrated.

You can watch part of his rant below

.@RSherman_25 has a HUGE problem with undefeated Florida State missing the CFP:



“This is what’s wrong with college sports. It has become nothing but politics!” pic.twitter.com/ZAWR98nH1b — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 4, 2023

For the record, Sherman is 100% correct the SEC had a sub-.500 record in non-conference games this year against P5 opponents. You can hate it, but you can’t disagree with it. It’s a fact. The SEC couldn’t even win half its games against other major conferences.

That’s a fact people seem to have forgotten with Florida State out of the playoff. Alabama lost at home to Texas. Another thing that seemingly doesn’t matter when measured against FSU’s 13-0 season.

Yes, the SEC has been dominant for a long time and has racked up national titles. However, the numbers are what the numbers are. In 2023, the conference was top heavy and 7-9 against other P5 teams.

Sherman used that data point to prove he has a major problem with what happened to the Florida State Seminoles.

Richard Sherman reacts to Florida State not making the playoff. (Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Did Richard Sherman have some great points? Did he miss the mark?