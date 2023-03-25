Richard Sherman Says Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes Are Why Lamar Jackson Deal Hasn’t Happened

Videos by OutKick

Why hasn’t Lamar Jackson signed a new deal yet? Well, if you want Richard Sherman’s take on the matter, he thinks other QBs are to blame.

Specifically, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes are to blame.

The former NFL cornerback turned Thursday Night Football analyst says the precedent set by other quarterbacks’ deals has hurt Jackson.

Sherman had this discussion with fellow former NFLer Calvin Johnson on his aptly titled podcast The Richard Sherman Podcast.

.@RSherman_25 and @CalvinJohnsonJr speak how previous QB contracts have set the precedent on @LJ_Era8 not getting a fully guaranteed deal pic.twitter.com/vzadfWdwOu — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) March 24, 2023

“What pissed me off is when Kirk Cousins got his fully guaranteed deal, I thought quarterbacks from then on were gonna be like, ‘If it ain’t guaranteed, I ain’t taking it,’” Sherman said. “Then Mahomes took that B.S. deal — just 10 years and wanted it to look like half a [billion]. But if you get half of that, fully guaranteed, everybody’s happy. That sets precedent.

“But when he didn’t set it, then Josh Allen didn’t set it, now Lamar [Jackson]’s trying to set it after Deshaun [Watson]’s already set it. And they’re like, ‘Nah.’”

Jackson — who was the NFL’s MVP in 2019 — bet on himself over the offseason by turning down the Ravens’ reported offer of $250 million.

Since then, the Ravens applied the non-exclusive franchise tag to the 26-year-old, but teams haven’t been coming out of the woodwork to make him offers.

Richard Sherman is never one to shy away from speaking his mind, and he raises an interesting point.

